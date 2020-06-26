KILLEEN — More than 100 friends and family met Fridy outside of Fort Hood to continue to protest and ask for answers regarding the disappearance of Pfc. Vanessa Guillen.
The chants of “Where is Vanessa?” and “We need answers” rang loudly Friday as passing cars honked in support.
Friday was the fourth week protesters have gathered at the intersection of North Fort Hood Street and West Rancier Avenue.
Some residents, such as former Sgt. 1st Class Monica Castillo, joined the protests for the first time.
“I felt like I had an urge to come out and support,” Castillo said as she held a sign.
Castillo said she understands the cries of the family for answers.
“As a former sergeant first class in the Army, I understand what it means to be held accountable, particularly as an Army leader,” she said.
On Friday, Fort Hood updated the search for Guillen, saying in a news release that 3rd Cavalry Regiment, Guil-len’s unit, “is leaving no rock unturned.”
Soldiers in her unit have searched for her in buildings, barracks, fields, training areas and lakes, the release said.
Recently, a tip led a search team to the Leon River, where they searched from Sunday until the search was suspended Thursday.
David White, director of operations for Texas EquuSearch, told FME News Service on Thursday that searchers had gone as far as they could.
Guillen was last seen between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. April 22, wearing a black T-shirt and purple fitness-type pants. Her ID, car keys, barracks key and wallet were found in the armory room where she was working earlier that day.
On Fort Hood, the investigation is more than just finding Guillen. Sexual harassment allegations are being internally investigated by her regiment.
“The 3rd Cavalry Regiment’s investigative team appointed by Col. Ralph Overland, 3rd CR commander, also continues to investigate allegations that Pfc. Guillén was a victim of sexual harassment,” the Fort Hood release said Friday.
AnaLuisa Tapia, district director of League of United Latin American Citizens, or LULAC, said the protest location is the closest gate to Guillen’s unit.
Tapia told the media Tuesday during a press conference that protests will continue at 4 p.m. every Friday at the intersection until Guillen is found.
Anyone with information can contact Army CID Special Agents at 254-495-7767. They also can anonymously submit information at https://www.cid.army.mil/report-a-crime.html.
CID is offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to Guillen’s whereabouts. LULAC matched the reward of $25,000 of its own.