A former Belton ISD student faces a third-degree felony charge for allegedly hitting a teacher on campus two years ago.
De’Vontrell Calvin Butcher, now 19, was recently extradited from Colorado Springs, Colo., to Bell County to face a local charge of assault of a public servant.
He remains in custody at the Bell County Jail in lieu of $125,000 bond.
Butcher, who attended ninth and tenth grades in Belton ISD but did not graduate, is charged in connection with a Sept. 2, 2019, incident at the Disciplinary Alternative Education Program campus, 302 N. Blair St., Belton.
Butcher left his classroom during school, but was told in the hall to return to his class, according to an arrest affidavit.
“After being told to return to (the) classroom and doing so, suspect exited again,” Belton Police Department Officer Dane Kantro said in the affidavit filed with Bell County in November 2019. “While in the hallway, (the) teacher and victim…was standing at the door with her left arm on the door handle.
Butcher “grabbed the door handle and slammed the door, striking the victim on her upper arm.”
The teacher suffered pain and a bruised arm, Kantro said.
Butcher was enrolled in Belton ISD from March 18, 2018, until Sept. 11, 2019, spokeswoman Karen Rudolph said.
An arrest warrant was obtained by Belton Police Department, which led to Butcher’s extradition.