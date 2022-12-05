Children jumped, danced and squealed with delight after the Christmas tree outside Temple City Hall was illuminated Monday night, unleashing a torrent of “snow.”
The fluffy foam substituted for the real thing as temperatures were in the 70s for the 76th annual Temple Christmas parade. The snow clung to clothing and tree branches as children tried to catch it. Catchy pop music and oversized sparklers near City Hall added to the festive atmosphere.
Community members of all ages — families, couples and individuals — united Monday evening to celebrate Christmas.
The Temple parade — one of the largest lighted Christmas parades in Texas — included dozens of illuminated entries including commercial floats, marching bands and a special appearance by Santa Claus. Organizers themed this year’s parade, “It’s a Groovy Christmas.”
Pete Fredenburg, former University of Mary Hardin-Baylor head football coach with a record of 231-39 games in 24 seasons, served as the parade’s grand marshal.
The parade began at 6:30 p.m. at the intersection of East Adams Avenue and North Eighth Street.
The 1.4-mile route proceeded west along Adams Avenue, passed by City Hall, and then continued down West Adams Avenue to North 23rd Street. The parade ended at Temple High School, 415 N. 31st St.
The Temple tradition attracted longtime and new residents alike.
Temple resident Jose Lopez, 38, and his common-law spouse, Francis Barreto, brought her mother, Carmen Rodriguez of Fort Lauderdale, Fla., to the parade. They showed up early for a good viewing spot in the bleachers set up by City Hall.
“I like Santa Claus, the fire trucks,” he said when asked about his favorite parade entries. “I love the Christmas lights. I’m like a little kid.”
For Chuck and Diane Frary, seven-year residents of Temple, the outing was an opportunity to support their church, which had an entry in the parade.
“I find that Temple comes together as a community and they like tradition,” said Chuck Frary, a retired 30-year police officer. “I like that, especially as I get older.”
Michael Reyes, a veteran who moved to Temple in July with his family, viewed the parade from the corner of Main Street and Adams Avenue with his son Victor, 13, a student at Lamar Middle School.
Reyes said they were there to support his wife, a teacher at Hector P. Garcia Elementary School, which had a float in the parade.
“This is our first Temple parade,” Reyes said. “In the military, I never had a place to call home. Here in Temple, I am going to be in the community and be a part of it, too.”
The Christmas tree in the City Hall parking lot was a popular spot for family photos and selfies. Family crouched together to document the seasonal event.
Vendors sold illuminated batons and other colorful items.
Tearra Mathis, a longtime Temple resident, brought her four young children and several nieces and nephews to the parade.
“I like this parade,” she said. “It’s interesting and fun.”