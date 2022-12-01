A Temple woman fired from her mother’s restaurant is accused of breaking into the eatery to steal money.
Jessica Nicole Irwin, 26, remained in custody Thursday at the Bell County Jail, charged with burglary of a building, a state jail felony.
“Irwin was a fired employee from a business in the 1300 block of S. 57th St.,” Temple spokeswoman Kiara Nowlin said.
On July 21, Temple Police Department officers were called to the Bella Blue restaurant, 1323 S. 57th St., after the owner reported a burglary.
“Officers had been dispatched regarding a burglary to the same location on the day prior,” Officer Jesse Fugitt said in an arrest affidavit. “The owner of the restaurant identified her daughter, Jessica Irwin, as the person observed on surveillance video pulling up to the restaurant after hours and running towards the building on July 19, 2022.”
Surveillance video from July 20 was obtained and the same vehicle was seen pulling up to the restaurant. Irwin was identified by her mother, according to the affidavit.
The owner reported on July 20 that $230 “had gone missing overnight” as well $90 missing on July 21.
“The system recorded logins in the 11 p.m.-midnight hour one both nights,” the affidavit said. “Jessica Irwin’s vehicle and a party identified as Irwin is observed on video going towards the restaurant at corresponding times.”
The owner told police that Irwin “does not have permission to be on the premises, especially after hours.”
“Irwin no longer worked at the restaurant and had been advised to turn in all keys,” the affidavit said. “The owner-victim further states that Jessica Irwin was to be banned from the location.”
After an investigation, an arrest warrant was issued for Irwin for illegally entering the business and committing theft, Nowlin said.
Irwin’s bond is set at $10,000.