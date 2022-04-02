Although many Bell County school districts have experienced slower growth rates in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, students continue to flock to the Belton Independent School District in droves.
During a Belton ISD school board meeting on Monday, Bob Templeton, a demographer with Zonda, discussed where the local housing market and economy’s current impact on the Bell County district currently stands.
“We’re seeing a continued high volume of new-home construction, and I don’t really see anything changing that,” he said. “This region is seeing some very strong growth opportunities because of its location to Austin and to (Dallas-Fort Worth).”
Templeton said he expects the Temple-Belton area to be an economic engine and population magnet for the foreseeable future and highlighted how the total population within Belton ISD’s boundaries — which include booming West Temple — has grown by 40% since 2010 to 64,417.
“The below 19 population is up about 26%, median household income is up about 28% and the number of households within the district has grown about 39% … so overall we’re seeing very strong population growth,” he said.
With this rapid growth, Templeton emphasized how the cost of housing is increasing.
“We’ve never seen this kind of escalation in housing costs in Texas in my time monitoring this,” he said. “The average price for a new home in Belton ISD is over $277,000. Just about five years ago, it was about $219,000. So we’re seeing a pretty steady increase.”
He said that trend also can be seen with existing homes — now an average of about $235,000 — and can be attributed to the current demand, labor shortages and supply challenges.
Despite these challenges, houses continue to be built in Belton ISD. New West Temple subdivisions are emerging near some district campuses.
“We have 46 actively building subdivisions and 13 future subdivisions that we’re tracking,” Templeton said.
In Belton ISD, there are nearly 2,000 available lots to build on and approximately 6,380 future lots that are in the planning stages.
These future homes are expected to bring Belton ISD’s total enrollment, which is currently 13,354, to 16,645 in 2025-26.
This growth — if no new Belton ISD facilities are constructed — will have Chisholm Trail Elementary in Belton and Tarver Elementary in West Temple exceed their capacities this fall. Two West Temple campuses — North Belton Middle School and Lake Belton High School — would exceed capacity in 2024-25, according to Zonda.
“Your ($173.8 million bond election could) allow you to bring on additional capacity that will help with these campuses that are exceeding the capacity,” Templeton said.
Belton ISD Superintendent Matt Smith echoed that sentiment.
“Our district is almost 200 square miles and we’re experiencing growth in both the north and the south,” he said. “The areas are far enough away that we need an option to address elementary capacity for both sectors. There’s urgency in both the north and the south.”
Smith previously pointed to Temple’s North Gate subdivision near North Belton Middle School as a northern elementary school site, and the Hubbard Branch subdivision off of OT Tyler Drive, Belle Hubbard Trail and FM 436/Holland Road as a southern elementary school site.
These projects are expected to cost Belton ISD a combined total of $83.7 million, and Smith understands that educating residents about the bond package will be vital as an era of COVID-19 has been a financially challenging time for many residents.
“We know that it’s a challenging time for a lot of people … so our focus has been trying to do this in a way that doesn’t increase the tax rate,” Smith said. “As a fast-growth school district — with more rooftops built and more industries moving in — you end up having more tax base in a school district. Because we’re growing at such a rapid rate we have the ability to actually do some of these projects without levying an increase in the (interest and sinking) tax rate.”
However, some taxpayers may still see their tax bills increase.
“The only way that your tax will go up will be if the mean tax guy from Bell County comes around that none of us likes,” Ty Taggart, vice president for the Belton ISD board, said. “My property value for my house has skyrocketed over the last six years. That’s the only way to pay more taxes.”
Concerns about property taxes, tax burdens and growing debt prompted the Republican Party of Bell County to recently pass a resolution opposing BISD’s bond proposals in the May 7 election.
Belton ISD debt burden “will now be close to $600 million in debt with principal and interest,” the resolution said.
Salado ISD projections
Although Salado ISD’s last demographics report was conducted in 2017, Superintendent Michael Novotny told the Telegram last April how Templeton Demographics’ enrollment projections have remained mostly accurate.
“It’s been a few years, but we used Templeton Demographics. It did a 10-year enrollment projection,” he said. “Up until (the 2020-21 academic year) we’ve always been real close to or even a little bit ahead of those projections.”
That shortcoming in reaching its projected enrollment figure, he stressed, was largely in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
However, Novotny anticipates that enrollment figures in Salado ISD — last projected to reach 2,308 students in 2022-23 — to be on the rise again.
“I do think that we’ll see that growth again,” he said. “We’re seeing more and more housing developments. In fact, one big one is across (from) our new middle school.”
That development, which is situated southwest of the intersection of West Village Road and Williams Road, is an 86.7-acre property designated for mixed-use that is expected to bring in 175 new homes.
Temple ISD growth
Meanwhile, Temple ISD is expected to serve more than 9,700 students by the 2025-26 academic school year as more than 6,900 future housing lots are planned within its boundaries, according to a demographics report completed in March 2021.
At the time, Templeton emphasized how this growth could bring in 600 new homes annually in about five years — projects that would impact zoning for Raye-Allen Elementary and Kennedy-Powell Elementary the most.
“We do expect (new homes per year) to go from 200 to 600 in about five years,” Templeton said during Temple ISD school board meeting last year.
Although these homes could push enrollment at some Temple ISD campuses past their “total functional capacity,” the district is currently growing at a slower pace than projected last spring.
Last March, Temple ISD reported a total enrollment of 8,438 students across its 15 campuses — 436 fewer than where Templeton projected Temple ISD’s enrollment to be.
Temple ISD Superintendent Bobby Ott repeatedly has emphasized the immediate need for a new elementary school in the district’s southeast quadrant that could be funded by a $164.8 million bond election on May 7.
“That is a must,” Ott said last February. “We are growing. If we say no to a new elementary school, we’re saying yes to portables. So we really need to think about what it means to say no to a new elementary school.”
Temple ISD previously indicated that a new elementary school — which would cost about $38.2 million — could take between 18 and 24 months to complete.
Under the newly proposed $164.8 million bond package, Temple ISD’s tax rate would increase by nearly 3 cents per $100 of taxable value.
For residents with a $200,000 home valuation, that would mean a $35.40 increase in annual taxes — $214.60 less than the taxes that would have been paid under the district’s $184.9 million package that failed last November.
“We were asked to lower the package … and this is substantially lower than the last one and the last one failed by a couple of votes,” Ott said. “So I’m hoping that the community will see once again that we’ve responded.”