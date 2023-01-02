Moses Bonner

Confederate veteran Moses J. Bonner (1847–1939), pictured in his Civil War reunion uniform, played in the first country music radio broadcast a century ago this Wednesday. That broadcast would later spawn other programs such as Nashville’s “Grand Ole Opry,” Chicago’s “National Barn Dance” and Shreveport’s “Louisiana Hayride.”

 University of Texas at Arlington

The problem with milestones is sometimes it takes 100 years to understand how remarkable an event was.

