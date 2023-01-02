The problem with milestones is sometimes it takes 100 years to understand how remarkable an event was.
Like the time Walter Gilewicz (1883-1953) played Chopin on the radio. Few realized that his performance in March 1923 was among the pioneer events to usher in a brave, new world of broadcast entertainment.
Well-regarded dean of Baylor Female College’s Fine Arts program, Gilewicz played an hour-long program that was broadcast statewide on what was then WFAA radio, based in Dallas. Newspaper reports specifically mentioned he would “use a Baldwin piano” but few details.
As revolutionary as Gilewicz’s Chopin etudes might have been, radio also played an important role in a new musical genre: country music.
This Wednesday marks the birth of the country music variety show. Radio may not have actually birthed an entire musical genre, but the medium gave it air to breathe and flourish.
On Jan. 4, 1923, Fort Worth radio station WBAP broadcast a program that featured a fiddler, a square-dance caller and Confederate veteran Moses J. Bonner (1847-1939), fiddler and lifelong advocate for what was referred to as “music of the common folk.”
That broadcast would later spawn other programs such as Nashville’s “Grand Ole Opry,” Chicago’s “National Barn Dance” and Shreveport’s “Louisiana Hayride.”
Two years later, Bonner’s popularity had spread to another medium — phonograph records. By 1925, he recorded a medley of “Yearlings in the Canebrake,” “The Gal on the Log” and “Dusty Miller.” Another of his popular recordings was “Ma Ferguson,” about Bell County’s own Miriam Ferguson, Texas’s first female governor.
In fact, commercial country music has deep Texas roots. Fiddler and Confederate veteran Henry Clay Gilliland (1845-1924) of Weatherford made the first commercial country music recording in 1922 with Alexander “Eck” Robertson of Amarillo. That was considered a commercial success; so within just a couple of years, music companies produced and sold more records and sheet music by other traditional music artists. The rest was music history.
Country music and its many variations evolved from immigrants from the British Isles who brought their country reels and folk music to the new world. Rural settlers were basically cut off from mainstream society until the railroads opened up their communities to the outside.
Most of all, country music was the music of the working class, people who worked in the fields and factories. As society radically changed going into World War II, many moved into metropolitan areas for work. Country music reminded them of their roots amid a world that was becoming increasingly unfamiliar and disrupted.
What was unique is that both Gilewicz and Bonner could find appreciative audiences tuning in. Both performances were remarkable for the new medium of broadcast radio, allowing city and farm folks alike to turn a knob and tune in to the world.
Thus was born a new way to spread the word — whatever the word was — and the urgency for new content and need to fill dead air space.
Broadcasting emerged in Texas on the campuses of the University of Texas at Austin and Texas A&M in College Station with the construction of wireless facilities at both schools in 1911.
Both facilities were used by the school’s respective physics departments for teaching electrical engineering students.
During World War I, the Austin-based station trained radio operators for the European battlefields.
By March 1922, UT-Austin expanded to a station designed for “entertainment and distribution of market reports.” The usual broadcasts were 8-10 p.m. three nights a week; programming consisted of music, lectures, and agriculture and marketing reports. In addition, a church service was aired on Sunday.
Not to be outdone, the Aggies broadcast the first football game broadcast in November 1921 operated as a ham relay station. Play-by-play account was sent via Morse Code.
Eventually, setting up broadcast stations was a relatively inexpensive task for those with the know-how; thus, many small, homemade radio stations went on the air on a noncommercial basis, including Temple and Belton.
By January 1923, commercial radio broadcasting was thriving with 25 commercial stations throughout the state, with no federal regulations. Time-sharing was a common practice because allotted broadcast bands were limited as new stations cropped up.
By the mid-1920s, local newspapers carried radio broadcast schedules, which reveal a veritable stewpot of offerings from news, religious services, music, weather and agriculture updates.
By 1929, local papers proclaimed, “Radio is no longer considered a novelty; it is a staple product on the market.” Some innovative rural school districts planned curricula around programs.
Radio even became a bellwether for the culture. The Temple Daily Telegram reported amusingly on an enthusiastic radio-phile family with a set in every room that click on and off by timers — including their maid’s room.
Radio became more than just fiddling around with fiddles. Entrepreneurial executives realized the value of radio as a bully pulpit for boosting its community — especially during the 1930s economic depression.
As newspaper owners in larger cities realized the value of diversification into radio, so did Temple’s Frank Willis Mayborn (1903-1987), publisher of the Temple Daily Telegram since 1929. In 1936 he started radio station KTEM in Temple that beamed throughout Central Texas.
Dubbed “the friendly voice of Central Texas,” the station received 13,879 fan letters within its first year of operation as it increased its power from 100 to 250 watts.
In 1945 Mayborn founded WMAK in Nashville, and in 1952 he founded KCEN-TV in Temple.