Neighborhood watches, off-roading, and the strengths of various coffees were among the many topics discussed at Coffee with a Cop at Black Rifle Coffee Co. Friday evening.
The event, which usually happens in the mornings, was changed to the afternoon to test how it would work out at a later time.
“We had a really good response,” said Temple Police Department Sgt. Christopher Miceli. “This is a brand-new store, and it’s very popular right now. We’re seeing different types of folks coming in.”
Miceli said about 20 members of the Temple department from different ranks attended the event, which he hopes will become a monthly staple.
“Chief (Shawn) Reynolds wants to push these for us to meet up with the community,” he said. “They can talk to us about anything and everything. Most of the time, when we meet with people is when we pull them over or when they have been victims of a crime. This is where they can get us outside of that to where we sit and talk to people.”
Miceli said he spoke to several residents in attendance about their various concerns.
“We had someone wanting to talk to us about doing a neighborhood watch,” he said. “We explained to him that we don’t do the neighborhood watches like we used to. It’s gone more online with apps and things of that nature, especially with COVID. It really destroyed those groups getting together.”
Bell County resident Christopher Small and his wife Marlene attended the event to show their support for law enforcement.
“This is good for the community,” said Small, a retired New York Police Department officer. “This is very good for the community based on the status quo of how people feel about the police right now across the country. This is good for the community.”
Marlene Small said she supports all police officers since she is the wife of a law enforcement officer.
“People need to know and trust their officers,” she said. “When you can talk one-on-one in a situation where you’re not being looked at for whatever reason, it also makes the cops feel better because it is a rough environment for them right now.”
Officer Cody Close invited the Smalls to the event and said that about 70 others also visited with officers.
“I think this is one of the biggest turnouts that we’ve had,” she said. “Having it in the afternoon, we’re seeing other people that can’t make it in the morning time. Being able to reach others in the community helps us as well.
“This was a huge success.”