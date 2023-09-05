Panther statue

The city of Temple and the Dunbar Alumni Association are planning to install a panther mascot statue in front of Meridith-Dunbar Early Childhood Academy, 1717 E. Ave. J. in East Temple.

 Courtesy | Temple ISD

A panther statute that pays homage to the storied past of the Meridith-Dunbar Early Childhood Academy will be unveiled during a ceremony at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday at the East Temple campus — a site that once served as the district’s segregated high school.

