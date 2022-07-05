The Temple Police Department is investigating a robbery that occurred Tuesday morning.
Officers responded to a robbery at 9:20 a.m. in the 600 block of North Third Street. A suspect displayed a firearm and stole cash before fleeing the scene.
No shots were fired, and no injuries were reported.
The suspect is a male in his 30s or 40s. He is about 6 feet tall with no facial hair or visible tattoos. He was wearing a camo-print baseball cap, dark-colored shirt, blue jeans and black shoes, and he was carrying a camo-print backpack.
Anyone with information should contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477, where callers can report anonymously.