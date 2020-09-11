The city of Temple hired a new public relations manager, officials announced Friday.
Emily Parks, a native of Corpus Christi, will serve as the city’s spokeswoman and handle media and community relations, according to a city news release.
“Emily brings a strong set of communication and journalism skills to the team along with a wealth of knowledge in strategic communications, community engagement and relationship building,” Marketing and Communications Director Heather Bates said. “Those skills will serve Temple and its residents well as we work to build community engagement and maintain clear and open communication.”
Parks, a graduate of the University of Texas at San Antonio and the University of Texas at Austin, most recently served as chief of communications for the city of Hutto and previously worked as social media coordinator for the Texas Department of Transportation. She was also a spokeswoman for several Texas school districts, including Hutto, Sherman and Bastrop.
In her new role, Parks will also oversee media relations and work to develop and improve community engagement and involvement efforts in the city, the release said.
“I’m very excited to join the city of Temple and build on the already stellar work they do in communications,” Parks said. “This role puts me in the unique position of ensuring our citizens are heard and informed and gives me the opportunity to do everything I can to support the city’s efforts to make Temple a place we all love.”
In January, the Hutto City Council approved a $115,000 settlement with Parks, who filed a discrimination claim against the city, the Austin American-Statesman reported.
Parks’ salary in Temple will be $78,000 a year.