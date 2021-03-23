Four Temple areas are the city’s most dangerous for motorists — with multiple crashes reported to police.
Forty-eight accidents — the most within a year — were reported at South General Bruce Drive and Southwest HK Dodgen Loop, either on the southbound or northbound sides, Temple police spokeswoman Alejandra Arreguin said Tuesday.
The accident areas were highlighted by Temple Police Department on social media Tuesday.
Multiple factors involved accidents in the areas — especially during rush hour — include vehicles running red lights, lane changes and motorists failing to yield the right of way, the department said.
Forty-five accidents were reported on both Central and West Adams avenues between General Bruce Drive and 25th Street.
On South 31st Street, 42 accidents were reported between Scott Boulevard and Azalea Drive, Arreguin said.
In North Temple, 20 accidents were reported in the area near Buc-ee’s around North Third Street and Northwest HK Dodgen Loop
“We want to remind drivers to slow down and really pay attention, especially during rush hours, and in heavy traffic areas,” Arreguin said. “Most of the crashes at the following locations are due to intersection violations, lane changes and vehicles following other vehicles too closely in stop-and-go traffic.”
The department urges motorists to use caution while driving in those areas.