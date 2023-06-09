The United Way of Central Texas is asking for community help to keep residents stay cool as temperatures are expected to soar to 100 degrees in the coming days.
The agency has launched a fan drive, collecting new items for distribution or monetary donations to purchase fans.
“The purpose of the fan drive is to help the elderly, those without air conditioning or with medical conditions, stay cool and comfortable during the hot summer months,” United Way said in a news release. “Some recipients are on fixed incomes and rely solely on the fans to keep them comfortable. That alone speaks volumes about the need and benefit of the fan drive.”
Fans or monetary donations can be dropped off at the United Way of Central Texas’ building, 4 N. Third St. in downtown Temple. Donations can also be made online at www.uwct.org or mailed to United Way.
“We felt like this was a great way to give back to the community and make an immediate impact in homes, said Veshell Greene, the agency’s vice president of resource development.
The goal is to collect 100 fans this year.
“We collected 78 fans last year,” Greene said.
“Fans help by making the air feel 10 degrees cooler, and they allow customers to remain comfortable at a higher thermostat setting,” the United Way said. For more information, call the agency at 254-778-8616.
The National Weather Service said 100 degrees is forecast for Sunday, the first time this year. Temperatures are expected to remain near 100 most of next week as the start of summer nears.
On Saturday, a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms is forecast mostly after 5 p.m., but skies will be mostly sunny with a high near 96. The heat index will make it feel like 104 degrees, the Weather Service said.
There will be a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms, some severe, Saturday night, mostly after 2 a.m. The low will be 71.
Sunday will be hot and sunny as temperatures climb to 100 degrees. The heat index will make it feel like 107. There will be a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 a.m.
Skies will be sunny to partly cloudy through Friday with high temperatures around 100 expected. Lows will be in the 70s.
Summer officially begins on June 21.