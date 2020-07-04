A large mass of people gathered Friday night outside of the East Gate of Fort Hood to hold a candlelight vigil and rally to honor slain Army Spc. Vanessa Guillen as well as to call for an end to sexual assault and harassment in the Army.
Guillen disappeared April 22 from Fort Hood. Human remains believed to be her body were found Tuesday in a shallow grave near the Leon River in East Bell County.
A suspect in Guillen’s disappearance, Spc. Aaron David Robinson, died Wednesday morning from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.
Another suspect, Cecily Anne Aguilar, faces a federal felony charge of conspiracy to tamper with evidence.