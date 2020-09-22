BELTON — Jenalee Phang knew what she got herself into when she signed for Advanced Placement classes.
What the Belton High School senior didn’t expect was a pandemic upending her spring semester, forcing classes to go virtual and the AP exams becoming a completely written test conducted online.
“Studying and working hard in six AP classes amidst the craziness of COVID was very difficult,” she said. “Adapting to at-home learning was hard and staying motivated was harder.”
Nonetheless, Phang pressed on and it paid off. She was one of 114 Belton ISD students who were named an AP Scholar by the College Board for their performance on their AP tests.
“Earning this recognition feels so rewarding,” Phang said. “I stayed up late most nights studying. Receiving this award just solidifies the fact that it all paid off.”
The Belton school board recognized the AP Scholars during its Monday meeting.
“While our classrooms may have sat empty last spring during the extended COVID-19 building closure, this next group of students are proof that learning did not stop in Belton ISD,” district spokeswoman Elizabeth Cox said, introducing the AP Scholars. “These awards are given to students for college-level achievement as demonstrated by their performance on AP exams.”
While 114 students — some of whom graduated in the spring — were recognized, they won a total of 125 awards. The College Board will give students multiple honors if they scored high enough on their AP exam.
Belton ISD had 55 students named as AP Scholars — an honor a student can earn if they score a 3 or higher on three or more AP exams.
Another 20 students were recognized as AP Scholars with Honor. To get that, they must have received an average score of at least 3.25 on all of their AP exams and scored a 3 or higher on four or more of the tests.
The College Board named 39 Belton ISD students as AP Scholars with Distinction. They received an average score of at least 3.5 on all of their AP exams and got a 3 or higher on five or more of tests.
Eleven students were recognized as National AP Scholars. The students got an average score of at least 4 on all of their AP exams and received a 4 or higher on eight or more of their tests.
“When the results came back from the AP testing, it was as if the teachers and the students did not skip a beat,” Tiffany Sommerfeld, director of academic advising and counseling, said. “The results were just as great as they were in previous years, and in some courses, such as chemistry, calculus and economics, they were even better.”