David Prater

David Prater, a member of the original band Texas, went on to play with Carlos Santana and Patti LaBelle, among others. As a producer, he worked with legendary rock bands Firehouse and Night Ranger.

 Courtesy photo

Over the years Bell County has been home to great music and musicians. Al Joplin wrote a famous train song here, Boots Douglas learned to swing, and Little Joe and Jerry Haisler became household names. Country bands have packed local dance halls for years, and for decades rock ’n’ roll joined caroling and eggnog as Christmas traditions.