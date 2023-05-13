Clarence “Iron Jaw” White

Clarence “Iron Jaw” White, the suspect in a Temple stabbing, is described as 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighing about 180 pounds. “The suspect is considered armed and dangerous and if anyone knows his whereabouts, they should not attempt to apprehend the suspect,” the city said. Anyone with information can contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477, where callers can report anonymously. Tips can also be submitted anonymously at bellcountycrimestoppers.com.

A 69-year-old suspect is sought by Temple police as they investigate an aggravated assault that left a man injured by stab wounds.