The Belton Independent School District recently named educators Meloney Jefferson and Kate Kelly as its elementary school and secondary school teachers of the year, respectively.
Jefferson teaches third grade at High Point Elementary, while Kelly teachers AP English at Lake Belton High School — a campus that just celebrated its first graduating class at the Bell County Expo Center last Thursday.
“This is such a huge honor and blessing,” Jefferson said. “Reading is my passion and how I give back.”
She emphasized how her colleagues and students at High Point Elementary are her family, as they quickly supported her after her son, Jace, died following a battle with glioblastoma brain cancer in 2016. A baseball complex at Heritage Park in Belton was named for Jace in 2017.
At the time, he was a student at her campus.
“He would have been a member of Lake Belton’s first graduating class,” Jefferson said. “I know this (winning teacher of the year) was a Jace thing.”
Belton ISD named the batting cages at Lake Belton High School after the 12-year-old last year.
“Jace was the kind of athlete every coach and player wants on a team,” Sam Skidmore, Belton ISD’s then athletic director, said at the time. “We are proud to have his name on this facility as a reminder of the impact he made in Belton ISD.”
Like Jefferson and her son, Kelly has made a lasting impact in Belton ISD.
“Her career came full-circle because her students were dressed up as professors for the day BISD administration came into the class to surprise her,” Belton ISD spokeswoman Candice Griffin said in a news release.
Kelly called that moment “absolute reciprocity.”
“Within that moment, engagement and curriculum aligned,” she said. “I believe in prioritizing student voice and choice in education.”
The honor qualified both Jefferson and Kelly for the Education Service Center Region 12 elementary school and secondary school teacher of the year awards, which are typically announced during the summer months.
Belton ISD also announced several other teachers of the year within the district, including Ryan Lindemann, Belton High School; Michelle Ciccariello, Belton New Tech High School @ Waskow; Karl Brandenburg, Belton Middle School; Ashley Jackson, North Belton Middle School; Adrienne Leung, Lake Belton Middle School; Deanna Amey, South Belton Middle School; Robyn Jackson, Charter Oak Elementary; ReNae Esterby, Chisholm Trail Elementary; Meloney Jefferson, High Point Elementary; Marcus Sandifer, Lakewood Elementary; Rose Morales, Leon Heights Elementary; Amber Martin, Miller Heights Elementary; Susannah Marble, Pirtle Elementary; Gloria Tovar, Southwest Elementary; Nikki Cottrell; Sparta Elementary; Madison Suliafu, Tarver Elementary; and Ashley Vernon, Belton Early Childhood School.
“The board of trustees is not the only piece of the puzzle that made experiences come to light for students,” Belton ISD Superintendent Matt Smith said during the State of the District event held earlier this month. “We have an exceptional group of teachers with nearly 900 in our school district and today we get to honor a few of those.”