BELTON — Three Texas-based authors will gather in Belton next week to talk about their books and help raise money for the city’s public library.
Belton’s Lena Armstrong Public Library will hold its 18th annual Book and Author Luncheon and Silent Auction.
The event will take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 25 at the library, 3003 N. Main St. in Belton. Proceeds from the event will go towards funding work and projects put on by the library.
Organizers said that the event, in addition to the authors and the lunch, will also see a silent auction of various items donated to the library.
The three authors that will attend the event include T.K. Lucas, Michael Donahue and R.E. Burke.
Lucas is the author of the books “Orphan Moon,” which was published in 2015 and became an Amazon Kindle bestseller, and “If the Devil Had A Dog.”
In her writing, Lucas combines her imagination with her life experiences as a native Texan. Her works range in categories from historical fiction to western romance.
Lucas is also a member of the Historical Novel Society Writers’ League of Texas, the International Thriller Writers’ Association and Romance Writers of America.
Donahue, the chairman of the Temple College art department, will talk about his book “Where the Rivers Ran Red.” The book is about the Battle of Little Bighorn, George Armstrong Custer and Native American history, which he is an expert on.
Over the years, Donahue has published many articles about the battle and has written another book “Drawing Battle Lines – The Map Testimony of Custer’s Last Fight,” which has won multiple awards.
The final author, Temple native R.E. Burke has written multiple newspaper articles on his travels to each of the 50 states and all seven continents.
“As a retired pediatrician, I aim to inspire young minds to enjoy reading, while expanding their own imaginations and building each one’s fund of knowledge,” Burke said. “I also aim to create a better understanding of the world and our place in it.”
Burke said this aim has led him to start work on his own series of books titled Buddy the Globetrotter.
These books, Burke said, will be aimed at a Middle School age audience, though adults will still enjoy the stories contained within. He said the first book “Expedition to the Frozen Continent” is currently available in an electronic format and paperback on Amazon.
Those interested in attending the luncheon still have until the end of Friday to RSVP on the Friends of the Belton Public Library website at https://bit.ly/3KegCln.