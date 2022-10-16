Trees, stressed out from a lingering drought, are showing their true colors.
Muted fall colors — mostly shades of brown or many cases, just dead leaves — are seen on many Central Texas trees as autumn progresses.
The lack of significant rain in Texas this summer is taking its toll as many tree branches have died or broken off. Trees in Yettie Polk Park in Belton, for example, show dead leaves or broken branches despite the park’s proximity to Nolan Creek.
“Many trees put on fewer, smaller leaves this spring or started to change color or prematurely drop their leaves in the summer,” Karl Flocke, a Texas A&M Forest Service woodland ecologist, said. “All of this will most likely lead to fall colors that are less impressive than in years past.”
Much of Texas remains abnormally dry or in more aggressive stages of drought, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.
A warm, drier than average autumn, coupled with drought conditions, will result in fall foliage that is less vibrant that usual, the Texas A&M Forest Service said in a news release.
Although light rain fell in the Temple area on Sunday afternoon, no recordable amounts were listed at Draughon-Miller Central Texas Regional Airport by the National Weather Service.
A 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms is forecast for this morning and afternoon as a light cold front enters Central Texas. The high temperature is expected to be 69 degrees and a low of 51 is forecast. Additional showers could occur this evening.
The drought has also prompted the water levels at Bell County’s two reservoirs to drop significantly.
Lake Belton was 68.4% full on Sunday, down from 70.2% a week ago, according to data from the Texas Water Development Board. Stillhouse Hollow Lake was 73.8% full on Sunday, down from 74.6% full a week ago.
Parched soil has absorbed most summer rainfall as little runoff has made it to local lakes, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers officials told the Telegram.
Fall foliage
The Texas A&M Forest Service said deciduous trees drop their leaves in the fall to conserve energy, resulting in fall colors that show when the green chlorophyll in the leaves begins breaking down.
“However, due to the drought, some trees have already defoliated,” said Courtney Blevins, an urban forester with the agency. “Others still have their leaves, but they are dead and brown. These trees obviously will not be giving us any fall colors to enjoy this year.”
Trees generate yellow and brown pigments to protect their photosynthetic organs from damage caused by excess sunlight during a drought.
“This is similar to the process that causes the color change of leaves in the fall, but instead of being triggered by cold weather, it is caused by abnormally dry conditions,” Flocke said. “This is one of the reasons why people may have noticed dull yellows and browns across Texas for months now, even though we have still not experienced widespread cold weather.”
Pests and diseases
Prolonged drought can affect trees by making them targets of secondary pests and diseases, the state forest service said.
“There are many long-term effects that trees will have to deal with years after the drought has ended,” Blevins said. “They don’t just suffer during the drought. Add to this the stress from the 2021 freeze, and it complicates the situation even further.”
Wood-boring insects, root rots and canker-causing pathogens are common in many tree species after drought, according to the agency. Trees can also be stressed by construction activity or actions that compact soil or damage roots.
“There are dozens of species of wood-boring insects but they are all similar in destruction, and infestations can increase dramatically in stressed trees,” the forest service said. “Wood borers, particularly bark beetles, flatheaded borers and longhorn beetle larvae, tunnel under the bark, and if enough of them colonize a tree, it will eventually die from damage to the phloem layer – the part of the tree that transports food.”
Live oak trees, common in Texas, are vulnerable to ambrosia beetles after drought. Infested trees show the sudden discoloration of leaves in the crown or branches.
Tree maintenance
To keep trees healthy, watering is the most effective way to reduce stress to trees during drought conditions, Texas A&M Forest Service said.
“Established trees may not need supplemental water, but should be monitored for signs of stress, including leaves that are dropping or wilting, small or malformed leaves, and yellowing or browning of the tips of leaves,” the agency said.
Young trees should be watered up to three times a week, either in the early morning or late evening to prevent evaporation.
“The toll from the drought on the state’s trees won’t be known for some time, as it could take months for stressed trees to show symptoms,” the forest service said.
To learn more, visit TreeMD at https://texasforestinfo.tamu.edu/TreeMD/.
Fall foliage will reach its peak in Texas in mid- to late-November, according to a fall foliage predication map at smokymoun tains.com.