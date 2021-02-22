Belton residents will need to continue to conserve as much water as possible for at least the next day, city officials said Monday.
Belton has been under Stage 5 drought conditions — the most restrictive water use rules the municipal government has — since Saturday after residents used so much water to keep their pipes from freezing that low pressure was reported in southern areas of the city.
“Water conservation efforts over the past 24 hours made a significant difference and water pressure is up throughout the city,” spokesman Paul Romer said Monday. “Stage 5 conditions will remain in place for at least the next 24 hours to verify that the water system is stable.”
Potable water is available at three locations in Belton: the Public Works Yard, 1502 Holland Road; Fire Station No. 2, 420 Sparta Road; and the Harris Community Center, 401 N. Alexander St.
The Public Works Yard location is open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. while the other two water stations are open 24 hours and are self service.
Residents need to bring their own container and proof that they are a city water customer. Romer said residents can bring either a driver’s license or city utility bill to prove that they are a Belton customer.
“If you have no water, it is likely because a leak was detected on your property. Please make repairs before requesting to have the water turned back on,” Romer said. “City of Belton crews continue to assist residents to turn on and off water. If you have water related questions, please call 254-933-5823.”
Permit fees for emergency repairs have been waived through March 5, according to the city.
“Please do not operate sprinkler systems until we return to normal water conditions,” Romer said. “Many leaks have occurred at the sprinkler backflow device. Residents are advised to inspect sprinkler systems, or have them serviced by a professional, before turning them on.”
Trash and recycling pickup return to a normal schedule this week, according to a news release.
“This week only, Thursday and Friday customers may place extra items outside the trash bin for collection,” Romer said. “This exception is because these customers have not been serviced for two weeks due to weather conditions.”
Residents with excess trash from last week may dispose of it at the Public Works Yard from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. starting Wednesday. Romer stressed this is only for Belton water customers.