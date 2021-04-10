Dr. Keith Cryar is used to treating diabetes — he heads a team that cares for patients with the metabolic disorder at Baylor Scott & White Medical Center–Temple. But during the COVID-19 pandemic, his caseload ballooned.
Many of the new patients had no prior history of diabetes. Some who developed elevated blood sugar while they were hospitalized with COVID returned to normal by the time they left Baylor Scott & White. Others went home with a diagnosis of full-blown diabetes.
“We’ve definitely seen more cases,” Cryar said.
The Baylor Scott & White endocrinologist said treating diabetic patients with severe coronavirus symptoms has been a challenge because treatment usually includes steroids, which can increase blood glucose levels.
Although COVID-19 often attacks the lungs, it is increasingly associated with problems such as blood clots, neurological disorders, kidney and heart damage, and newly diagnosed diabetes. But scientists don’t know whether COVID-19 might hasten already developing problems or actually cause them — or both.
Gaining weight during COVID
According to studies, the average American has gained two pounds of weight per month during the pandemic — some a lot more — and that contributes to new and worsening cases of diabetes.
“Some are newly diabetic, some have moved from pre-diabetic to diabetic, and some who had the disease have seen their condition worsen,” Cryar said.
Several factors play into the weight gain.
“People have been more sedentary because they have been staying home more,” Cryar said. “There has been a decrease in physical activity and a lot more stress, leading to more snacking.”
Stress could come in many forms — loss of work or business because of the pandemic, loss or illness of loved ones, or isolation from friends and family.
Cryar encourages diabetics to take steps to improve their condition, and in many cases that involves losing weight. To achieve this, he recommends limiting calorie consumption and avoiding simple-sugar carbohy- drates such as refined and highly processed breads and pastas.
“You can’t just eliminate carbs because you have to keep blood-sugar levels balanced. You don’t want levels to get high, but you also don’t want them to drop too much,” Cryar said.
“Eat whole foods such as vegetables, whole grains and fruits.”
Cryar said fruits often are unnecessarily avoided.
“Fruits not only contain important nutrients, but the fiber slows down the effects of the sugar in them by slowing the speed of absorption,” he said. “Juices are not recommended because fiber is removed and it’s almost pure sugar. Without fiber, it’s almost like taking it intravenously.”
Benefits of exercise
Exercise is another way to combat diabetes, he said. Unfortunately, less than 40 percent of people with type 2 diabetes participate in regular physical activity.
According to the National Library of Medicine, exercise may help the body fend off illnesses by ramping up immune system activity. During the pandemic, people with chronic disease such as diabetes are more at risk of developing complications if they become ill. Boosting immunity with exercise — and managing blood sugar — can help a person stay healthy.
There are many benefits of being active when you have diabetes. Moving more can:
- Help your body use insulin better by increasing insulin sensitivity.
- Help manage blood pressure, because high blood pressure means you’re more at risk of diabetes complications.
- Help to improve cholesterol (blood fats) to help protect against problems like heart disease.
- Help you lose weight if you need to, and keep the weight off after you’ve lost it.
- Give you energy and help you sleep.
- Help your joints and flexibility.
- Help your mind as well as your body — exercise releases endorphins, which you could think of as happy hormones. Being active is proven to reduce stress levels and improve low mood.
- Help people with type 2 diabetes improve their HbA1c. In some cases, this can help people with the condition go into remission.
It’s important to remember that being active is even more beneficial if you’re also making healthier food choices, not smoking and getting enough sleep.
An exercise program can be as simple as walking 15 to 30 minutes a day.
“Movement is essential,” Cryar said, “and within reason, more is better. Walking can aid in weight loss and help lower blood-sugar levels.”
Cryar also recommends activities such as bicycling, swimming and weightlifting.
“Ideally, an exercise program would include cardio activities and weightlifting,” he said. “Both are important, and both have benefits beyond the time you spend exercising.”
Medications
Eating healthy and exercising go a long way toward curbing the effects of diabetes, but they may not be enough. Medication, in many cases, is essential to improvement.
“There are two newer classes of diabetes medications that don’t cause weight gain,” Cryar said. “In fact, they can help you lose weight. Some are even being prescribed to non-diabetic patients who need to drop some weight.”
Cryar said GLP-1 class diabetes medicines such as Ozempic, Trulicity and Rybelsus can lower blood glucose levels and decrease appetite. Ozempic and Trulicity are once-a-week injections. Rybelsus is a daily pill.
“These drugs lower blood sugar levels but don’t cause levels to get too low,” he said.
The other newer class of diabetes medicine — SGLT-2 — includes Jardiance and Ivokana. These drugs use the body’s natural urination process to remove excess sugar from the body rather than allowing it to be reabsorbed by the kidneys.
“Both of these classes also help protect the heart and kidneys,” Cryar said. “They have added benefits.”
Approximately 3 million people in Texas — 14 percent of the population — have some form of diabetes, and an estimated 664,000 are undiagnosed. Another 6.8 million have pre-diabetes with blood glucose levels above the normal range but not yet high enough to diagnose as diabetic.
The annual cost of treating diabetes and pre-diabetes in Texas is estimated at $25.6 billion.