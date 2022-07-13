A southeast Coryell County fire near Oglesby is now 100% contained, fire officials said.
The Post Oak Fire, which has consumed 40 acres in a remote area northeast of Lake Belton, reached containment after firefighting efforts over the last several days, the Texas A&M Forest Service said.
The Post Oak Fire started last week and burned acreage along FM 107 near Oglesby, threatening two homes and a barn at one point, officials said. It was 90% contained by Monday morning.
Firefighters from several area departments, including Gatesville, Flat, Oglesby, Osage-Coryell City, responded as well the Coryell emergency management coordinator.
Regionally, firefighters are still battling the Hard Castle fire in Bosque County, about 70 miles northwest of Temple. That fire has consumed about 540 acres and is currently about 80% contained, the forest service said.
Temple fire
Temple Fire & Rescue responded to a fire call at a cabinet shop near State Highway 36 and Barnhardt Road.
The incident was reported by a passer-by at about 6:47 p.m. Tuesday night.
No injuries were reported and the incident is under investigation.
Temple police and EMS also responded to scene.