Temple Fire & Rescue’s 9/11 ceremony on Friday was blanketed in silence. Only the sound of the American flag flying in the air and rattling against a metal pole punctured through the quiet.
Silence is not an unusual feature of the somber, annual remembrance of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks in New York City, Washington, D.C., and Pennsylvania.
“On that day, 2,997 civilians, 343 firefighters, 60 police officers and eight EMT paramedics gave their lives protecting their citizens from the worst terrorist event that’s ever occurred on United States soil,” Fire Chief Mitch Randles said.
But Temple Fire & Rescue’s ceremony was quieter than those in years past.
No crowd gathered outside of Central Fire Station, 210 N. Third St., to commemorate the 19th anniversary of the tragedy. Only a handful of firefighters and Randles stood outside. A camera pointed at a podium streamed the ceremony to Facebook and acted as the public’s access point.
“This year has been a real struggle for most of us,” Randles said, referring to the COVID-19 pandemic that has upended the entire nation and how people go about their daily lives. “And as we have gone through this year and worked to protect our citizens, we’ve come up with unprecedented challenges as time has gone by.”
Randles called on residents to remember not just the people who lost their lives on that September morning 19 years ago, but also those who died and suffered illnesses stemming from the attack.
“In addition to remembering those today, I would also like everybody to take a moment to remember those who have given their lives since that day — both in our armed forces and those responders and workers that have suffered catastrophic illnesses and battlefield injuries and death from the result of that terrorist event,” the fire chief said. “There are literally thousands of them out there in addition to those who perished on that day, and it is important we do not forget (them) as well.”
Other local officials also marked Patriots Day.
“While this tragedy changed our nation forever, it also united us and brought out the very best of the American spirit,” U.S. Rep. John Carter, R-Round Rock, said in a statement. “We will forever be grateful for the first responders that ran toward danger and the men and women in uniform that answered the call to fight terror around the world.”
State Sen. Dawn Buckingham, R-Lakeway, also called on residents to never forget the tragedy.
“Today we pause and remember all of the lives lost in a despicable act of terrorism on Sept. 11, 2001,” Buckingham said on Facebook. “My prayers are with the loved ones of those lost on that day and also with the survivors. May God bless each of you.”
Students across Bell County learned about Sept. 11, 2001.
Sparta Elementary students in the Belton Independent School District were asked to think about the event and what it means to be a hero and then design a square to remember and honor the people who died that day. Those squares were then pieced together to form a class Sept. 11 remembrance quilt.
In Temple ISD, Fort Hood soldiers donated U.S. and Texas flags that flew over the state Capitol to students at the Fred W. Edwards Academy, 300 S. 27th St.
Almost 3,000 U.S. flags were displayed at the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor — one for each victim of the attacks.