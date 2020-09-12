Many cars rolled through the south parking lot of Temple College on Saturday morning for the Central Texas Food Bank monthly distribution.
“This is wonderful for people,” said Minnie Hart, sitting in the front seat of a Chevrolet Traverse with her husband, Gary.
“Some people started at 5 this morning,” she said. “We arrived at 7 o’clock — 25 cars back at 7 o’clock.”
To add to their own food distribution, they had two proxy forms, she said.
“I have a disabled son and an unemployed son,” she said
It’s not the financial issue of buying food so much as the COVID-19 issue, she said, that brings her to the food bank distribution.
“I’m afraid to get around people,” she said.
A few cars ahead of her, Deneen Kanne of Temple waited in her Dodge Journey for the go-ahead signal.
“It’s basically for my daughter and grandsons,” she said. “They couldn’t come over here today. She’s a single mom with three boys.”
The monthly distribution has helped out a lot, Kanne said.
“I’m very grateful,” she said. “This is my third time”
She first heard about the dispensation on Facebook. Usually everybody receives milk, produce and “some freezer stuff,” she said. “But every little bit helps.”
“You basically have to get here early,” she said, although the lines are open 9-11 a.m. “I left the house at 6:40 a.m. and I’m third in the second row. They do move pretty quickly. It’s a very nice operation that they’ve got set up here.”
Donald Gross of Temple, waiting in his Chevrolet Impala, said he was picking up for his wife, daughter and granddaughter. His wife usually comes to the distribution but was taking care of their daughter, he said, who recently fell, breaking an ankle and tearing tendons in her other leg.
“It’s a lot easier with this drive-through, because I’m a disabled vet and it’s hard for me to walk,” he said. He was in Vietnam toward the end of the war, he said.
Ernest T. Knox of Temple, another Vietnam veteran, said the trunk of his Toyota Yaris was full but the volunteers would put the distribution box in the back seat.
“I could use the food,” he said. “I’ve got quite a few members at the house — about eight of us. It’s a big help to us … God bless them for doing it. In this time of the virus, every little bit helps.”
The U.S. Congress should pass the stimulus bill to help people, he said.
“We’re glad some organizations are helping people in need. It’s good that they think about the vets. Most vets live on a fixed income. We’re barely making it.”