BELTON — “I think the answer does not lie in finding the right summit, but rather in the path you take to get there,” Elliott Grace Abel, valedictorian, said Saturday during the Temple High School 2021 commencement at the Bell County Expo Center.
An enthusiastic audience cheered the 540 graduates who walked across the stage to receive their diplomas after being presented by Jason Mayo, principal, and accepted by Bobby Ott, superintendent. The Temple High School band, directed by Brent Mathesen, played the processional and recessional. The Polyfoniks, directed by Cameron Roucloux, led in singing the “Star Spangled Banner,” and performed “You Will be Found” and “You’ll Never Walk Alone.”
Abel said she got her “summit” inspiration from a family trip to Colorado.
“My dad warned me that all of the forums on the Manitou Incline talked about a false summit,” she said. “He tried to explain that a false summit was a point where you thought you were at the top, but there was another summit behind it.”
Eventually, they reached what she believed to be the top, only to find they had another mile of hiking. After a big let-down, she went ahead and made it to the top.
“Life is kind of like the Manitou Incline,” she said. “We focus on the top, and our own ability to get there. … We’re then distraught to find that beyond that summit lies another, and another, and another.”
“I look around today, on a day that represents a summit for me and my peers, and I realize that today is not the joy,” she said.
The joy lies in the memories of the late-night bus rides following games, she said.
“The joy was in pushing ourselves to the very limit in athletic practices,” she said. “The joy was in intense conversations with our teachers. It was in the struggle to learn calculus … It was in the love that was shown to us through the good moments and the bad moments.”
“Five years later, I really don’t remember what the view from the top of the Manitou Incline looked like, but I do remember the journey,” she said. “As you go out from graduation today, I wish you the very best on your journeys, and I hope that you appreciate the joy that can be found along the way.”
Salutatorian Shri Ramanathan said she wanted to show her gratitude from different perspectives.
“First, as a daughter, I would like to personally thank my parents for supporting me throughout my academic journey,” she said. “By pushing me to always value hard work, they taught me to never underestimate what I could accomplish. As a sister, I would also like to thank my brother for bringing out my extremely competitive side in a standoff for who is the favorite child, and also for remaining a major support and role model for me.”
She reminded her fellow classmates of the experiences they shared over the past four years — including the challenges of the coronavirus pandemic.
“We are the first, and hopefully only, graduating class to be greeted with a temperature scanner every morning, undergo online learning and have classmates whose faces we are seeing here for the first time all year,” she said.
In all that they faced, she said, there was some normalcy due to the optimistic nature of the school and the students. She then paid tribute to close friends made at the school.
“I hold onto pictures which have become a personal diary that connects all of the tears, laughs and smiles that come with developing together as true adults in society,” she said.
From the student-to-teacher viewpoint, she said, for many students school became a second home.
The teachers and staff members “have made an impact on our lives as they demonstrate what it means to be compassionate and patient,” she said. “We each have teachers who we’ve closely bonded with and whose classes we look forward to every day as we walk into school. Our gratitude as students can never fully be expressed, but we deeply appreciate all that you do for us.”
During his acceptance speech, Ott shared emails student sent him this past school year. Students asked if they would have in-person classes. Would they be able to play basketball, have a class picnic or a prom?
“What a year,” Ott said. “The things that went through your minds. The worries you never asked for, and the expectations that you were still required to meet.”
“The truth is, you — the class of 2021 — had more to do with answering their own questions than any school administrator,” he said. “Your diligence to safety protocols, your discipline to looking out for one another off school grounds — those types of actions led to the answers that we now know.”