Temple ISD Superintendent Bobby Ott keeps motivating his staff to keep up the hard work in the midst of recent efforts by some Texas legislators to discredit and undermine public education.
“I want to congratulate everyone on a successful first week of school,” he said in a letter to staff. “Having been to every campus, it was great to see the interaction between students and staff go so well. I am grateful to each and every one of you.”
Ott highlighted the reputation Temple ISD has developed for its innovative services, academic programming, extracurricular success and community partnerships.
“We saw these areas get even better last year with an increase in CTE certifications, athletic and fine arts postseason competitions, number of state and nationally recognized students, IB/AP recognitions, financial state/national awards, and elementary, middle and high school academic gains,” he said.
Although Temple ISD improved in 19 of the 23 tested and non-tested indicators in the accountability system,
the district could still register a drop in its A-F accountability ratings when they are released Sept. 28.
“That’s the biggest struggle of all of this because the community should know that,” Ott said during a special school board meeting Wednesday. “But nobody will get the message that public schools have improved — not just in Temple but across the state — so inherently there is a disconnect there.”
The 2022 Texas Superintendent of the Year stressed how parents are likely to be confused and for a good reason.
“They’ve already seen the (STAAR) results,” Ott said. “So they’re going to say, ‘The school my kid is going to dropped a letter grade. That doesn’t make sense, because I talked to parents and their kids did great, too.’ It will misinform parents and the community in Temple.”
Salado ISD Superintendent Michael Novotny also is among the plethora of district administrators who are wary of how accountability ratings — which are expected to be released sometime in late September — could be impacted.
“Even though our students scored very well, and even improved, there’s a chance that the school accountability rating could actually still drop,” he said. “For example, our high school had an ‘A’ rating this past year but there’s a chance that it could actually go down to a ‘B’ even though our students scored even higher than they did the year before.
“It’s just because the state is increasing the difficulty to earn those ratings.”
Ott questioned the state’s motive behind what he called it a clear attempt to undercut the hard work of staff, students and parents across the state.
“These moves are unparalleled and stray from previous decisions, in prior years, at the state-level: the amount of changes to assessment and accountability, no additional revenue to public-ed, the tardiness of rating and state data release, the drastic increase in cut scores, and the application of cut scores to the graduating class of 2022 — over a year ago — to be applied to this year’s ratings,” Ott said in the letter.
On Wednesday, Temple ISD joined other school districts across the state as an intervenor in a lawsuit against the Texas Education Agency regarding the Texas accountability system. Houston-based Thompson & Horton LLP will represent the district.
“I know many other ISDs will look to join this suit,” Ott said. “For us, our school board and administration, we simply see this as the right thing to do. We will not stand idle and allow Temple ISD students and staff to be harmed by political games to special interests. We will focus on doing what is right by our children, parents, staff and community.”
The hope among many public school officials, such as Ott, is for an injunction that would pause the accountability ratings, and allow Texas legislators to discuss some of the inconsistencies and methodologies behind the changes.