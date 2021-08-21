Churches Touching Lives for Christ welcomed its new director, Earl Lloyd, with a ceremony before the ministry’s Saturday morning distribution at 702 W. Ave. G in Temple.
Lloyd, a retired adult probation officer who lives in Killeen, became the new director on Aug. 1.
“It’s an humbling experience,” he said of being offered the pro-bono position. “I hope I can do the job. I’m just here to serve. There are certain volunteers that are proficient in certain areas. I let them take the lead.”
For the regular food distribution, there is an intake team, he said and four or five stations.
“My job is to see that they have supplies and get the job done,” he said.
Originally from Temple, he graduated from Temple High School in 1971.
“I started out doing community service about three years ago,” he said. “I brought adult probation people here as volunteers. Of all the community service, this was more like a family instead of a job. It’s work but it’s fun. It’s satisfying. God puts you where he needs you at the time he needs you there.”
In the brief ceremony, the Rev. Tom Henderson, president of the CTLC board of directors, recognized the service of Retha Snelson, outgoing interim director, and said Lloyd is the ministry’s fourth full-time director.
“We’re here to share the love of Christ, the Son of God,” Henderson said. “The greatest commandment has always been to love the Lord your God with all your heart and to love your neighbor as yourself.”
Instead of a gavel, he presented Lloyd with a box cutter, a much-used tool at CTLC.
“I pray you’ll be able to cut all the plastic you need to and all the red tape,” he said.
Henderson said CTLC grew out of a ministry of the First Methodist Church of Temple, started in another building in 1995 and moved to Avenue G in 1999. Cynthia Russell was the first CTLC director, he said, followed by Jim Hornsby for many years. Chris Ballard served for two years and Retha Snelson became the interim director in June 2021.
Snelson said she’s been volunteering at the ministry since 2013. She’s the current treasurer and a member of the board.
The regular food distribution is 8:30-11:40 a.m. on Saturday and 12:30-3:40 p.m. on Tuesday, she said, and is completely drive-through.
“The client never gets out of the car,” she said.
They get signed in, drive through and volunteers load their car, she said.
The ministry serves about 110 families each of those days, she said. It also provides for walk-ins 7 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday and 9 a.m.-1 p.m. on Thursday.
The walk-ins get a sack of food and hygiene materials, she said.
Both young and old volunteers from throughout the community work at the ministry every day, she said.
“We have community service people that work here,” she said.
CTLC also has Centex Rehab for men, which provides clothing and hygiene for those who have been released from jail, she said.
And during the school year, CTLC provides nutrition for about 800 children on Fridays.
“This is for them to take home,” she said.
Carol Lynch, secretary of the CTLC board of directors, said she coordinates with churches in a summer ministry to provide school supplies for Temple ISD students.
“This has been a successful partnership with TISD for 16 years,” she said.