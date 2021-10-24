As Halloween approached a century ago, Eugene Littlefield Key of Lampasas saw red valentines among those mellow yellows.
Key (1887-1963) was among the Halloween partygoers at a friend’s house on Oct. 28, 1921. The newspaper account lavished adjectives in décor and food descriptions: “The house was unusually attractive in keeping with the occasion … black and orange predominating with a profusion of deep yellow cut flowers.”
Co-owner of Key Brothers Grocery in Lampasas, he was widowed with a small son, age 3; his wife and a second child had died more than two years before during the 1918 influenza epidemic. The previous two years had been tough for him as he tried to patch his life together.
But, by 1921, amid the hobgoblin tomfoolery and garish colors, Key was ready for new beginnings. He had planned an elaborate ruse to propose to his sweetheart, Bessie Mae Allen (1887-1983). The mood shifted as two children entered with a large beribboned red heart-shaped box and note card on a silver tray with a life-changing question.
Of course, she said yes.
The costumed merrymakers roared with approval and kisses for the newly engaged couple who were married the following month, enjoying more than four decades together until his death.
Cupids aside, a century ago, Bell County residents rarely indulged in trick-or-treats, no pint-sized roaming neighborhoods seeking sugary handouts. Back then, Halloween offered too many opportunities for puerile mischief and adolescent anarchy. Halloween really meant partying and pranks — much to the chagrin of law enforcement.
Folks had a reason to party because a threatened railroad strike just before Halloween never materialized. A strike would have crippled the city and commerce, and certainly thrown cold water on any nocturnal witching.
“With the paralysis, at least psychologically existing, that ended with the calling off of the railroad strike passed and the flurry to make delayed purchases of winter clothing, local stores reported improved business,” the Temple Daily Telegram reported just before the Halloween weekend.
Proof of the new optimism permeating Halloween 1921 roamed the streets at will — an organ grinder with a charming monkey. Passers-by showered the simian with coins as if it were the Good Witch of the West. The Telegram said that such generosity would not have happened just a few weeks before because of the impending strike.
The Telegram reported the day before the annual trick-or-treat night that never had there been “such an abundance of Halloween celebrations. … Stores here declared that shoppers cleaned out shelves of buntings and cheap cloths that might be used for ghost apparel and decorating materials. There was a big sale for apples and nuts and pumpkins.”
The Telegram reported that parties began Friday evening and lasted through Monday, ending with a street carnival and scores of private parties across town.
The Society pages were chockablock with elaborate details of socials and club parties. Lucy McGregor (1881-1934), Society editor, was effusive in her description of each party: “a lighted candle with Halloween shade forming the centerpiece and the favors being quaint little orange and black boxes in which bonbons were concealed.”
At another party, McGregor reported details when guests vied for joke gifts, including a “diamond ring.” Everyone laughed when the prize was revealed to be “a dime and a cheap ring.”
No doubt a good time was had by all — in a 1920s, high-society fashion.
By the next Halloween in 1922, Temple’s chief of police had to clamp down on vandalism. Not even a goblin could get a break when an officer loomed with handcuffs.
By the next year, Chief Wiley Vick Fisher (1874-1926) warned that vandalism by “things that go bump in the night” would not be tolerated. Fisher said law officers also would arrest those obstructing street car and railroad tracks.
Fisher added that the police had no intention to dampen spirits or make the holiday “a blue Halloween.” “But property rights must be respected and the safety of the public must be protected.”
“Have a good time,” the police chief added, “but do not destroy property.” Stepping up patrols, Temple’s top cop threatened to arrest anyone caught destroying property, especially school buildings and streetcars.
The Belton Rotarians even tried to circumvent the tricks during their annual “ladies’ night” festivities in 1922. “Arrangements have been made with the Belton Motor Co. to have as many cars as possible parked in their building in order that no guests will be the victims of the prankish tricks that might be played that night,” the Telegram reported.
Early Halloweens were far from sedate. In 1908, Halloween gremlins set fire to the Belton cotton compress that quickly spread to 10,000 bales of newly harvested cotton. Damage was estimated at $250,000.
Even Belton’s observance — normally a less raucous observance — featured out-of-the-ordinary seasonal mayhem. The Daily Telegram in 1913 reported, “The witcheries and mysteries of Halloween were not forgotten in this city last night and well in the midnight hour crowds of lively young people were scattered about over the city. Many harmless pranks were played, but a little too severe was that of blocking the trolley tracks with flat cars at the railroad crossing, hemming in the last car and hold it there till after 1 a.m.”
That same night, Temple Police reported few problems with fewer pranks than previous years.
“Members of the police force state that notwithstanding there was the largest crowd on the streets that they have ever seen,” the Telegram reported. “Large numbers of them were robed as spooks and evidently out for an evening of fun.”