Lightning is suspected to have caused a fire that destroyed a home Monday night in Buckholts, displacing a family.
“It is believed that lighting struck the back side of the house,” Buckholts Volunteer Fire Department Chief Robert Rodriguez said Tuesday.
Rodriguez said he heard from the reporting party that the lighting caused a power surge before the fire broke out.
“When they heard it hit real hard, everything in the house started flickering on and off,” he said. “Then, all of a sudden, the fire broke out in the washroom in the back of the house. Before they knew it, it just got out of hand.”
Joshua Pratte, a family member of the owners of the house, said the call to 911 was made at about 7:15 p.m.
“The time that the 911 call was made when the house started to catch on fire, it took Buckholts fire department approximately 30 minutes to get to the location, which the house is only four miles from town,” he said.
At about 7:40 p.m., Rodriguez said seven fire apparatus responded to the fire, including two from Buckholts. He said they also received assistance from fire departments from Thorndale, Rockdale, Cameron and Bartlett.
“Bartlett was first on scene, so they took over the call,” Rodriguez said. “It should’ve come to Buckholts, but it came through Bell County as needing mutual aid.”
Buckholts Volunteer Fire Department does not have anyone staffing the fire station 24 hours of the day.
“Everybody has to be called out,” Rodriguez said. “It’s a volunteer deal. It’s just, who’s available? It’s hard for us small departments. It’s usually the old guys having to go. The manpower is a big issue. Nine times out of ten we call out for mutual aid. It’s kind of a hit or miss sometimes. We usually get it done. It just takes a little bit longer than we’d like to.”
Four out of the seven volunteers on Rodriguez’s department heeded the call. He said other departments helped fill the gap although the remoteness of the fire caused other issues.
Pratte said that once the firefighters got to the scene, it took almost 30 minutes for the department to deploy their equipment.
“When Buckholts fire department arrived on scene, it took (them) another 25 minutes to figure out how to use the pumps on the fire truck,” he said. “They could not figure out how to use by that time the house was engulfed in flames and other fire departments were out there.”
Rodriguez said his department trains continuously to be able to complete the duties needed for their jobs.
“If we don’t use it, you sometimes forget what needs to be done,” he said. “Adrenaline will kick in sometimes. Sometimes you just forget something. It’s human. I appreciate all the guys we have in the department. They all sacrifice their time to do what they do.”
Ultimately, the unpaid volunteers will step up to the plate when called upon, Rodriguez said.
“We do it because it needs to be done,” he said. “Nobody is out there for the glory of it. We’re all out there trying to do the job safely, together so that everyone gets home to their families.”