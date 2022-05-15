MILANO — A 17-year-old was seriously wounded in a shooting at a prom after-party early Sunday morning, the Milam County sheriff said.
The incident occurred at about 1:50 a.m. Sunday in the 8000 block of U.S. Highway 79 in Milano, Sheriff Mike Clore said in a news release.
“The residents of the property where the shooting occurred, were throwing an after-party for the Milano prom,” Clore said of the party not affiliated with Milano ISD. “At some point a firearm was displayed by an as-yet, unidentified male, who then fired the weapon, striking a 17-year-old male.”
The suspect then fled the party in an unknown vehicle.
The male shooting victim was flown to a local hospital and is in serious condition, Clore said.
“Investigators interviewed several people at the party, processed the scene, and are following up on leads,” he said. “There are no further safety concerns subsequent to this incident.”
Anyone with information can contact the Milam County Sheriff’s Office at 254-697-7033.