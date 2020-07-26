Dr. Terry Rascoe scans the midnight blue sky for a light smear. He primes his camera and opens wide the aperture on his zoom lens.
Focus.
He connects with a long-lost night traveler that only Neolithic people have seen before.
Snap.
Comet Neowise has been the latest celestial visitor to Bell County. What looks like today a tiny marvel probably awed and frightened hunters and gatherers 6,800 years ago.
Nearly seven millennia later, Neowise returns to everyone’s delight and wonder.
Officially known as C/2020 F3, Neowise was discovered on March 27 and gets its nickname from NASA’s Near-Earth Object Wide-field Infrared Survey Explorer, the NASA space telescope that first spotted the comet.
These whirling extraterrestrial traveling chunks of ice, dust, and tiny rocks are leftovers from the formation of our solar system about 4.6 billion years ago. As a comet warms by its approach to the sun, it begins releasing gasses, a process that produces a visible atmosphere and, sometimes, a tail. The result can be a captivating light show.
The appearance of Neowise caught Rascoe off-guard – as it did the astronomers who recently discovered it soaring close to Earth’s orbit. Comet Neowise has created fascinated and lured even the most ardent couch potato to stare upwards. It isn’t as grand as Comet Hale-Bopp, which put on a spectacular show in 1997, but it is worth a long stare into the sky.
Avid photographers, Rascoe and his wife, Zoe, went to the Belton Dam overlook on July 17 to try to catch a glimpse.
“There was a large group of people out there, too, seeing it. As the sun got lower on the horizon, there it came into view,” he said.
A family practice physician, Rascoe had retired from Baylor Scott & White when he was called back to work during the COVID-19 pandemic. Comet Neowise was a welcome evening distraction after working all day, he said.
“Some people associate comets as harbingers of doom. For me, it was a heaven-sent distraction to take my mind off everything,” he said. “It’s a welcome break. In our country, with so many political divisions, this is a universal experience that we can’t argue about.”
Each night of the comet’s celestial pass over Bell County, the Rascoes have ventured out to different locations — Ocker Brethren Church, Belton Dam, Live Oak Ridge Park and their front yard, among others. Zoe Rascoe has even dragged out the telescope she received as a first-grader to get up-close glimpses.
The Rascoes are among generations of Bell County residents who stood in awe of these comet sightings throughout the centuries. According to Bell County newspapers, comets visitations filled locals with curiosity, wonderment and fear.
The Temple Times focused much attention to the 1892 discovery and appearance of Comet Holmes suddenly soaring from the Andromeda constellation. Comet Holmes provided comic relief to Temple balloonists when it appeared in 1892.
Some local wags launched an air balloon on a Sunday night, just as the comet was expected to cross the horizon. The Temple Times reported that the craft “drifted southward over the city, creating intense excitement on the part of many anxious observers.”
Some frightened residents ran into their houses; others fell on the ground, praying for God to save them. “Pitiful moans were heard to drop from their lips though death in its keenest agony had overtaken them,” the Times said.
Comet Holmes sashayed this way again in 1899 and 1906, only to be lost. Then, it reappeared in 2007, brightly arcing over the hemisphere. That time, no one reported “alien” sightings.
The 1910 swing of Halley’s Comet over Bell County created real pandemonium and a spectacular light show as it flew by about 13.9 million miles from Earth, pretty close by space standards. Halley’s Comet is a “periodic” comet because it returns to Earth’s vicinity about every 75 years, making it theoretically possible for humans to see it twice in a lifetime.
The Temple Daily Telegram beginning in May hyped the appearance of what it called the “hobo of the skies” with constant reminders. “The Earth now is in the comet’s tail’s swishing,” read the front-page headline.
Adding to the excitement, photographers by 1910 were able to capture Halley’s image on film for the first time.
By May 18-20, Halley’s Comet “flipped its tail” when it passed between the Earth’s orbit and sun, bathing the sky with extra light and tossing a stream of meteors. The Telegram gave dire warnings. “The passage of the comet will cause local disturbances,” the paper said, blaming terrestrial disturbances like volcano eruptions and earthquakes to comet sightings. “There has been, and will be, unseasonable weather, aurora displays, magnetic disturbances and other phenomena, but these are not to be feared as involving destruction of the human race or its planet.”
Some panicked that Halley would collide with Earth. Thankfully, the conflagration never happened, and the Earth continued to rotate on its axis to welcome new astral visitors into the neighborhood.
When Halley’s Comet swung by Earth in 1986, a multinational team launched spacecraft to investigate. Halley wasn’t as bright on Earth as previous sightings, but the probes revealed much about comets and the creation of the universe. It is projected to return in 2061 and possibly much brighter than in 1986.
The truth is comets are spectacularly commonplace nowadays because of better technology to spot them. By 1927, astronomers discovered 10 new comets; in 1947, they found 13. As of July 2019, astronomers listed 6,619 known comets, a number steadily increasing as they are discovered.
As for the Rascoes, photographing the night sky and the occasional comets are welcome distractions from current challenges. “It makes me slow down and think about what I’m doing,” he said.
Their next big astronomy event will be in annular solar eclipse on Oct 14, 2023, and total solar eclipse in April 8, 2024.