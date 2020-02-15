BELTON — Carlos Joshua Maldonado, 21, of Temple, was indicted Wednesday on three felony charges.
He was charged with harassment of a public servant, assault of a public servant and intentional injury to a child.
No arrest affidavits were available for Maldonado — just indictments, according to the Bell County District Clerk’s Office.
Maldonado allegedly spit on a police officer who was detaining her for arrest, the indictment said.
He also punched an emergency medical technician in her stomach while she was checking Maldonado for injuries, the second indictment said.
Finally, Maldonado allegedly struck a boy 14 years old or younger with his fists and strangled him with his hands, a third indictment said.
Maldonado was in the Bell County Jail Thursday, held in lieu of bonds that totaled $278,500.
Juan Angel Alvarado-Ramirez
Seventeen sheep worth less than $150,000 were allegedly taken by Juan Angel Alvarado-Ramirez, 33, of Dallas from their owner without paying for them, an indictment said.
Temple Police went to the 800 block of South 30th Street to take a theft report. The victim said he’d agreed to sell a horse, a pony and 17 sheep for $3,000.
The animals were reportedly loaded onto a trailer, and then left after saying he’d be back with the money. The man, later identified as Alvarado-Ramirez, never went back to pay.
His bond was set at $15,000. Alvarado-Ramirez was released Aug. 15, 2019, from jail.
Others indictments
- Adryan Mendoza, 20, of Belton, evading arrest with a vehicle.
- Charles William Duvall, 63, of Belton, evading arrest with a vehicle.
- Jose M. Gutierrez Torres, 29, of Belton, driving while intoxicated with a child under 15 years of age.
- Jose Mendoza, 37, of Buckholts, possession of a controlled substance less than one gram.
- Trevon Dominick Kindle, 26, of Belton, possession of a controlled substance less than one gram.
- Lorissa Anne Yoder, 37, of Temple, possess of a controlled substance between 1 and 4 grams.
- Patricia Jo Whitehead, 38, of Belton, possession of a controlled substance between 1 and 4 grams.
- Tyler Vaughn, 20, of Belton, possession of a controlled substance between 4 and 200 grams.
- Harmony Love, 26, of Cameron, possession of a controlled substance between 4 and 200 grams.
- Juan E. Martinez-Gonzalez, 23, of Belton, sexual assault.
- Edrian Charles Jones, 38, of Temple, possession of a controlled substance less than one gram.
- Tomas Soto Jr., 22, of Temple, possession of a controlled substance less than one gram.
- Jesse J. Salas, 31, of Killeen, possession of a controlled substance less than one gram.
- Briana Terese Aragon, 28, of Troy, possession of a controlled substance less than one gram.
- Dylan Lee Malina, 25, of Temple, possession of a controlled substance less than one gram.
- Eddie Bruce Mathis, 52, of Temple, possession of a controlled substance between 4 and 200 grams.
- Juan Gonzalo Morales III, 26, of Temple, unauthorized use of a vehicle.
- William Lee Powell, 50, of Temple, evading arrest with a vehicle.
- Jamie Raquel Comstock, 42, of Hutto, driving while intoxicated with a child under 15 years of age.
- John Lamont Hawkins Jr., 62, of Temple, failure to register as a sex offender.
- James Lancaster, 22, of Temple, sexual assault.
- Irvin Zavala, 24, of Temple, driving while intoxicated third or more.
Fifty-five true bills were issued.