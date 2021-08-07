A Temple man was indicted by a Bell County grand jury Wednesday for allegedly assaulting a police officer.
Christopher Keith Walker, 22, is charged with assault of a public servant, a third-degree felony.
Temple police officers were called at about 11 p.m. on May 19 to Nettles Park, 1615 N. 11th St., in reference to a suspicious vehicle.
“At that location, police located a group of teenagers and young adults on the park property after curfew,” Detective Keith Smith said in an arrest affidavit. “Christopher Walker was identified as one of the young adults in the group. During that time, police observed drug paraphernalia in plain view where the suspect had been standing.”
Police attempted to detain Walker, when he pulled away and tried to escape, the affidavit said.
“During that attempted escape, Walker balled a fist and struck Officer (Lisa) VanGilder on the head, causing pain and bodily injury,” Smith said. “After his arrest, police located bars of what the (officers) suspected was Xanax and a loaded gun on Walker’s person. Police later determined what Walker is currently on probation for a felony offense.”
Walker remained in the Bell County Jail Friday in lieu of bonds that totaled $113,000.
He also faces additional charges of evading arrest, resisting arrest, theft of property between $100 and $750 as well as a motion to revoke his probation, jail records showed.
Falsely claiming lottery prize
Larry Lopez, 45, of Temple was indicted on a charge of claiming a lottery prize by fraud greater than 200 but not more than $10,000, a third-degree felony.
Lopez, a convenience store employee, is accused of activating a book of lottery tickets that had not been paid for, according to arrest affidavit.
“Lopez is then observed on video multiple times scanning and validating tickets and cashing them out,” Officer John Henry Dominguez said in the affidavit. “Lopez also is seen throwing several tickets away. The value of the ticket book that was not paid (for) was for $500. Lopez cashed out and fraudulently paid himself $290 in alleged lottery winnings on tickets that were not paid for.”
Lopez remained in the Bell County Jail Friday in lieu of bonds that totaled $26,000. He also faces a misdemeanor charge of assault causing bodily injury to a family member as well as motions to revoke his probation.
Debit card charge
A Belton man was indicted on a charge of debit card abuse, a state jail felony.
The charge against Frank Roger Westbrook, 46, stemmed from a debit card missing from the Bell County Justice Center in Belton, an arrest affidavit said.
A woman who was at the Justice Center realized her debit card was missing when she went to get food.
“Upon checking her bank statement online, she saw that her A+ Federal Credit Union Visa debit card…had been used at both the Family Dollar and Family Food Mart in Belton,” Bell County Sheriff’s Deputy Cameron Havens said in the affidavit.
Videos from the stores showed Westbrook making purchases with the debit card, the affidavit said.
Westbrook was not listed Friday in the Bell County Jail.
Criminal mischief indictment
A Temple woman was indicted on a state jail felony charge of criminal mischief $2,500 or more but less than $30,000.
Jamesha Tazhae Thomas, 25, is accused of damaging a vehicle by scratching each side and the hood after a dating relationship ended, an arrest affidavit said.
The victim told police that an estimate of repairs totaled at least $4,624.
Thomas was not listed in the jail Friday.
Other unrelated indictments
• Valentina M. Figueroa, 28, of Gatesville, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
• Frederick D. Jackson, 30, of Temple, possession of a controlled substance 4 grams or more but less than 200 grams (repeat offender).
• Jessica N. Lara, 24, of Temple, child endangerment and possession of a controlled substance 4 grams or more but less than 200 grams.
• Crystal S. Morgan, 44, of Temple, possession of a controlled substance 4 grams or more but less than 200 grams.
• Reginal F. Nelson, 46, of Temple, possession of a controlled substance 4 grams or more but less than 200 grams.
• Brandalyn N. Rodriguez, 33, of Holland, possession of a controlled substance 4 grams or more but less than 200 grams.
• Reginald G. Simon, 59, of Temple, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
• Jerry Taylor, 20, of Temple, possession of a controlled substance 4 grams or more but less than 200 grams.
• Patricia Townzen, 47, of Temple, possession of a controlled substance 1 gram or more but less than 4 grams.
• Harvey G. Wallace, 72, of Temple, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance 4 grams or more but less than 200 grams.
• Gregory L. Willis, 47, of Granger, possession of a controlled substance 4 grams or more but less than 200 grams.