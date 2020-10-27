Lines for early voting were short and moved quickly Tuesday as the cold and windy weather kept many at home but provided opportunity for others.
Voters at the Temple Annex stood with their backs to the biting wind as they wore jackets, sweatshirts and hats to help keep themselves warm. Despite inclement weather for the past two days, turnout was still similar to what was seen last week.
Temple resident Garrett Chopline said he wanted to come out today specifically because of how bad the weather was, hoping to skip the long lines he had previously seen when driving by.
“I thought this (weather) would deter people,” Chopline said. “I saw it was really busy on Monday, and early voting is getting down to the wire, so I had the extra time.”
Chopline, 35, said he does a lot of research on which candidate he votes for each election, looking back at their past voting records and who they are getting money from.
Tuesday — the 15th day of early voting — saw an additional 4,974 ballots cast throughout the county for a total of 83,961 so far this election.
Tuesday’s numbers mean that the number of votes this year is now 16,703 votes more than those cast in 2016, which saw 67,258 votes.
The county has seen 38.87 percent of the 215,974 registered voters come out for this election, slightly higher than the 35.93 percent of voters seen during early voting in 2016.
Temple resident Christina Ciaburri said she was excited to see more people come out to vote this year partially due to the fact that she had served as a volunteer deputy registrar for the 2016 and 2018 elections.
Ciaburri, 22, said she wanted to make sure and come out to vote early, even in the cold and windy conditions, so as to avoid the long lines on Election Day.
“I was a VDR (volunteer deputy registrar) in Travis County and I spent a lot of 2016 and 2018 really trying to get out the vote,” she said. “It has gone up slowly, but seeing this really big outpouring (of voters) has been really good. I am really excited about it.”
Bell County interim Elections Administrator Matthew Dutton said the county has not had any other major problems after computer issues delayed the first day of early voting.
“We haven’t had too big of issues, just the typical stuff that comes up,” Dutton said. “We are just preparing for training our judges and getting our machines prepped.”
Those who still have yet to vote are also being told to not wear their campaign clothing to polling locations, due to it being considered electioneering, with violators having the possibility to be turned away.
This week is the last week of early voting, with each polling location being open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. Early voting ends Friday.