A 26-year-old Temple man who allegedly punched two officers in the face after a May 7 traffic accident was indicted by a Bell County grand jury Wednesday.
Isiah Lowe was indicted on two counts of assault of a public servant, both third-degree felonies.
Lowe remained in the Bell County Jail in lieu of a total of $300,000 in bonds, jail records showed.
The assaults occurred after an auto-pedestrian accident occurred at about 6:30 p.m. May 7 in the area of East Adams Avenue and Fowler Drive, Temple Police Department Alejandra Arreguin said.
While officers were en route to the accident, it was reported that a man was running around chasing people.
When they arrived, officers contacted Lowe and attempted to detain him.
He is accused of punching two officers in the face, which resulted in the use of two tasers and a K-9 unit to subdue the man, Arreguin said.
Lowe was transported to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Temple for medical treatment.
During the investigation, officers learned that Lowe was struck in the head with a baseball bat after entering someone’s property and was later hit by two cars before he was located by officers, Arreguin said.
An arrest warrant was issued May 8.
Lowe was arrested on the warrant May 25 in the 2400 block of Valley Forge Avenue, Arreguin said.
Other unrelated indictments
• Eric W. Cheatham, 43, of Temple, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
• Rachael Cruz aka Rachel Cruz, 31, of Temple, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
• Chloe L. Gomes dos Santos, 37, of Belton, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
• Leslie D. Johnson, 34, of Temple, possession of a controlled substance 1 gram or more but less than 4 grams.
• Shawn L. Karl, 33, of Belton, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
• Raashon R. Lawrence, 40, of Temple, possession of a controlled substance 1 gram or more but less than 4 grams.
• Bryon McDuffee, 45, of Belton, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
• Lindsey L. McGee, 28, of Killeen, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
• Nathan Nelson, 22, of Temple, possession of a controlled substance 1 gram or more but less than 4 grams.
• Angela Noland, 36, of Troy, burglary of a building.
• Crystal M. Olson, 27, of Granger, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
• Pamela A. Pierce, 35, of Temple, possession of a controlled substance 1 gram or more but less than 4 grams.
• Leandro I. Rodriguez, 21, of Temple, possession of a controlled substance 1 gram or more but less than 4 grams.
• Tanya N. Silva, 42, of Temple, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
• Miguel A. Tamayo, 55, of Belton, possession of a controlled substance 1 gram or more but less than 4 grams.
• Kimberly Teasley, 40, of Temple, injury to a child.