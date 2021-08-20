A man was wounded in a Thursday night shooting, police said Friday.
At 11:18 p.m., officers were dispatched to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Temple regarding an adult male with a gunshot wound. The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries, police spokeswoman Alejandra Arreguin said.
Officers later located shell casings at the intersection of South 22nd St. and East Ave. J.
The shooting remains under investigation, Arreguin said.
Anyone with information can contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477, where callers can report anonymously.