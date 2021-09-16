A Belton man was indicted by a Bell County grand jury on four felony criminal charges in connection with long-term sexual abuse of three girls.
Harvey L. Davis, 44, was indicted Wednesday afternoon on four charges: two counts of aggravated sexual assault, both first-degree felonies filed by the Bell County Sheriff’s Department, and two counts sexual assault of a child, both second-degree felonies filed by the Harker Heights Police Department.
Davis remained in the Bell County Jail Thursday in lieu of bonds that totaled $375,000, jail records showed. He was initially charged with two felonies.
The suspect is accused of sexually assaulting three girls, now ages, 17, 15 and 13, at locations in Belton, Salado and Harker Heights, according to arrest affidavits obtained by the Temple Daily Telegram.
Deputy Donald Lohman began investigating the assaults Feb. 1, 2019, after receiving information from the Waco Police Department. The father of one girl reported the abuse on Jan. 21, 2019, to a Waco detective, who contacted Bell County.
Two of the girls were interviewed Feb. 4 after the Children’s Advocacy Center in Belton, but their mother claimed that they lied about the assaults. Lohman said in the affidavit that the mother’s statement was likely based on relationship ties some family members had to the suspect.
The mother of the two girls also told Harker Heights police that Child Protective Services had investigated allegations of sexual abuse, but closed their case because of a lack of information, Officer Chris Hinckley said in another arrest affidavit.
However, the mother of the 13-year-old girl reported the sexual abuse to police in Harker Heights on Oct. 21, 2020.
The girl was interviewed on Nov. 9, 2020, and confirmed sexual assaults occurred in Belton, Salado and Harker Heights, Lohman said in the affidavit.
The girl “made a credible outcry” while reporting that she had been raped by Davis at a Belton home. She also told investigators that she witnessed Davis sexually assault one of the girls in Salado and again in Harker Heights.
Bell County and Harker Heights investigators collaborated and set up an interview with Davis at the Harker Heights Police Department.
“Suspect was advised of his Miranda rights and was informed that he was not under arrest and free to leave at any time,” Lohman said.
Davis admitted to sexually assaulting two of the girls more than once in Bell County and Harker Heights, “and advised that he was sorry for what he did,” Lohman said.
Davis also gave investigators a written statement admitting to the sexual abuse, Hinckley said.
“I believe this to be true based on my investigation,” Hinckley said.