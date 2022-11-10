The city of Temple welcomed area residents on Thursday to the Santa Fe Plaza for an inaugural Veterans Day ceremony.
Nearly 75 residents — including activity duty service members, the Temple Police Department, Temple Fire & Rescue, Temple City Council and the Temple High School Polyfoniks — were in attendance.
Col. Tracy Michael, the commander of the 1st Medical Brigade at Fort Hood, served as the keynote speaker.
“The city of Temple is a great place — a place where many of our veterans choose to call home and where we have gathered for a great cause today,” he said. “Today, we pause to honor the generations of service members, those American patriots, who have selflessly served and fought in defense of this great nation.”
Michael, whose accolades include having served as the director of public affairs and principal advisor to the Surgeon General, noted how his personal connection to the military extends well past that of his own service.
“Veterans Day is personal to me and my family,” he said. “My grandfather served in the fierce fighting in the Pacific in World War II. My uncle served in the jungles of Vietnam, and in the first Gulf War. My brother and sister both served during the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan. I’ve also felt the pride that comes from seeing my son wear the uniform of the United States Army, and I know what it’s like as a parent to pray every day for his safety.”
Michael issued a challenge to those in attendance.
“I’m going to ask that you commit to recommitting and finding ways to engage, connect and inspire within the communities that you live and serve,” he said. “Find ways to leverage your tremendous leadership and experience as veterans to meet the needs of the community to face challenges and create change that’s going to make our communities better. It starts with identifying yourselves in your jobs and in the communities and letting others know that you are willing to serve and to make things better.”
Michael also extended a challenge to civic officials, community partners and business leaders.
“Find intentional ways to enlarge the room for our veterans to be a part of the important conversations that will shape the future of our communities,” he said. “Then I ask you to connect veterans with your neighbors, volunteers and other community-based organizations to champion causes, programs and initiatives that will make a tangible difference in caring for our veterans and their families and make our communities better places to live.”
However, those moments and opportunities, Michael emphasized, all start with a conversation.
“Seek out opportunities to share your positive stories of service to this nation and how it has impacted your life for the better,” he said. “You can inspire future generations to serve our nation and protect the freedoms that we hold so dear.”
Clayton Wallers, an adjutant with American Legion Post No. 133 in Temple, enjoyed Michael’s speech and was enthusiastic that the city of Temple hosted a Veterans Day program of its own.
“It was great and about time for it to happen,” he told the Telegram. “I wish more cities would do a lot more for Memorial Day and Veterans Day, so it’s nice that they’re doing it now.”
Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps students at Temple High School also honored veterans on Thursday with their 28th annual Pass In Review — a tradition that the campus adopted in the mid-1990s.
This year, students who participated in the program marched and performed a series of movements while members of the band performed patriotic songs at the Temple High School Soccer Complex.
“It was a wonderful opportunity to serve as their reviewing officer,” state Rep. Hugh Shine, R-Temple, said in a Facebook post. “The cadets conducted a well orchestrated ceremony.”
Temple ISD Superintendent Bobby Ott shared that sentiment and called on the Wildcat community to thank the Temple ISD staff members who currently serve or have previously served in the U.S. Armed Forces.
“On behalf of the rest of us, we are grateful for your service,” he said in a letter to families on Thursday. “Our simplest freedoms, including a free and public education, come from our democracy, and of course, this is what is preserved through the sacrifices of those around and among us who have served.”
Friday events
More Veterans Day activities are planned for Friday, including a Belton Area Chamber of Commerce event at 8:30 a.m. Friday — a service that will feature the Belton High School Marine Corps Junior Reserve Officers Training Corps Color Guard, community leaders, local Veterans of Foreign Wars commanders, and a brass band.
The event, open to the public, will be held in front of the Belton Area Chamber of Commerce office at 412 E. Central Ave. in Belton. Chamber president and CEO Randy Pittenger said they are praying rain won’t interrupt the outdoors ceremony.
American Legion Post No. 133 will hold a Veterans Day program at 10 a.m. Friday inside the post at 1300 S. 25th St. in Temple.
Bartlett ISD will host its celebration at 2:45 p.m. Friday at the Bartlett High School Gymnasium.