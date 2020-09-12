BELTON — Hours of heated comments, days of discussion and weeks of work on Bell County’s Confederate soldier statue will soon result in some final decision — maybe.
The Bell County Commissioners Court will hold yet another discussion on the status of the monument during its meeting 9 a.m. Monday in the commissioners courtroom on the second floor of the Bell County Courthouse, 101 E. Central Ave.
“We have conducted a couple of meetings so far on the matter, the first one was a town hall forum and the second one was more of an opportunity for the commissioners to express their thoughts on the matter,” Bell County Judge David Blackburn said. “I am anticipating the item on Monday will be for some action to be taken.”
The statue is on the northwest corner of the Bell County Courthouse grounds in Belton.
Previous discussions held by the commissioners included at least 10 hours of comments by dozens of residents, in addition to the hundreds of messages sent in. Many residents have voiced opposition to the removal of the statue, with others either supporting its removal or a countywide vote on the issue.
During their previous discussion, Blackburn said he was in support of putting it on the ballot for voters to decide after getting a change in the law.
Commissioner Bill Schumann said state law doesn’t allow counties with more than 25,000 people to call for a referendum on what to do about county government-owned property.
To allow for the possibility of a vote, state Rep. Hugh Shine, R-Temple, has worked with Blackburn on possible legislation to get the law changed. If the law is changed — which could happen during next year’s legislative session — the earliest commissioners could call for an election would be November 2021.
“My point is there are times when the law allows — or the law should allow — issues to be decided by voters rather than those elected to represent the voters,” Blackburn said.
The commissioners said they also are considering the price of the relocation as well as where the statue would go if it was moved.
John Clements, a volunteer with Bell County United for Reform, the group pushing for the relocation, said a referendum likely would fail since a majority of county voters are white.
“Because of this, they would be able to keep the statue where it is — not because it is what is right, but because they hold the voting majority,” said Clements, one of 18 people who spoke during the Aug. 24 meeting’s public comments period. “If abolishing slavery or desegregating schools were put to a vote during those times, slavery and segregation would still be occurring in Bell County today.”
The Belton City Council is expected to rename Confederate Park later this month.