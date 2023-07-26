Gleander Aaron will give a testimony about her life during a book-selling event for her book, “What God Says About Prayer,” from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday at Crestview Church of Christ in Temple.
Most Popular
Articles
- Temple man charged with felony after fight at Walmart store; incident caught on video
- Temple woman killed while walking on US 190
- New retail store opens in Belton
- Police: Temple fatal crash on SH 317 caused by road rage
- UPDATE: Axe-wielding suspect shot at, arrested after attempted burglary
- Texas A&M department head: Race was a factor in black professor’s failed hiring
- Killeen man tased and charged after attempting to take officer’s gun during scuffle
- Niagra Bottling plans $48 million Temple plant expansion
- Jim C. Holliman, age 68, of Temple died Wednesday, July 19, 2023
- Avots-Avotins, Luck to be honored by TEF on Oct. 4