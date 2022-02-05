JARRELL — The Jarrell Chamber of Commerce’s largest fundraiser will return after a two-year hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The ValenWine’s Day Gala and Banquet will be held 6-10 p.m. Saturday at Moravian Hall, 2300 County Road 316 in Jarrell.
“This event is the Chamber’s largest fundraiser, and the proceeds go toward quality programs, events and education for member businesses and donations in support of non-profits in the community,” Mary Poche, executive director of the Jarrell Economic Development Corp., said in a news release.
The event is open to the public and will provide an opportunity to celebrate Valentine’s Day. Tickets are $55 each and include dinner and two drink tickets.
The event will feature a dinner and sweets catered by Love at First Bite, music by Justin Dubec with ProSounds, dancing, games, a silent auction and wine tasting.
“This event is a wonderful opportunity to showcase our Chamber and the members that make being a part of the Chamber so worthwhile,” Lara Ingalsbe, board president, said.
The Chamber event will include awards for businesses, including business of the year, emerging business of the year, volunteer of the year, commercial business of the year and the health services business of the year.
For more information, visit www.jarrellcoc.com/banquet.