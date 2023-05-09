Bell County is nearly drought free — the result of spring storms and cool temperatures that have aided in alleviating conditions across the area.
The U.S. Drought Monitor map, issued on Monday, showed that most of the eastern Bell County had no drought conditions while the western side had mostly abnormally dry conditions — the lowest level — with a small area near Killeen experiencing moderate drought conditions, the second-lowest level.
“The latest drought monitor map, for conditions as of 5/2, generally shows improvement across the eastern half of the state & degradation across the western half,” the Texas Water Development Board said in a Twitter post. “For the 5th consecutive week, the total area impacted by drought decreased.”
Most areas east of Interstate 35 — from North Texas to South Texas — have no current drought conditions with a few spots reporting abnormally dry or moderate drought conditions.
However, extreme to exceptional drought — the highest levels — are still reported in parts of the Hill Country and the Panhandle, the Drought Monitor map showed.
Bell County’s two reservoirs showed slight improvements in their water levels.
Lake Belton was still nearly 14 feet below its normal elevation of 594 feet above sea level. The lake was 65.5% full on Tuesday — better than a month ago and on par with the lake’s level three months ago, according to data from the Texas Water Development Board.
About 24 cubic feet per second was being released into the Leon River, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers data showed.
Stillhouse Hollow Lake was more than 12 feet below normal its normal elevation of 622 feet above sea level. The lake is at 69.3% capacity Tuesday — slightly better than a month ago but slightly worse than three months ago.
Although all Stillhouse facilities are open, several Lake Belton parks, including Cedar Ridge, McGregor, Owl Creek and Rogers, remain partially closed because of low water levels from drought, Corps data showed.
The three-month drought outlook by the National Weather Service forecasts that from May 1 to July 31 Bell drought conditions will likely remain low.
Drought conditions are expected to improve in the Hill Country, but persist in the Panhandle and western Texas through mid-summer, NWS said.
Spring rain
Since March 3, more than 6.68 inches of rain has been recorded in Temple, according to weatherspark.com.
More rain is expected this week, the National Weather Service said.
A 60% chance of rain is expected Wednesday as the high will reach 78 degrees. The expected low is 68.
There is a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms on Thursday. The high will be 83 and the low will be 70 degrees.
The weekend will be wet with rain chances at 70% on Friday, 80% on Saturday and 50% both Sunday and Monday.