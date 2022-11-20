Lajuana Danforth Carabasi was committed to helping children grow with love in their hearts and artistry at their fingertips.
While the Carabasi name is synonymous with an art gallery at the Azalee Marshall Cultural Activities Center in Temple, she made her mark in the lives of hundreds of children whom she helped foster and through thousands of schoolchildren who came through the CAC’s Hands On art enrichment program.
Carabasi died Thursday, Nov. 17, just two weeks shy of her 99th birthday, Dec. 3, and less than a week before her 70th wedding anniversary on Nov. 22.
Carabasi was known as an indefatigable volunteer for children’s charities and arts organizations throughout Central Texas.
Born in Taylor to Wynne Thomas “Dan” Danforth (1893-1983) and Byrdie Mae Hunt Danforth (1899-1955), she moved with her family to Temple, where she graduated from Temple High School, Temple College and North Texas State Teachers College (now University of North Texas).
She eventually began working as a medical secretary at Scott & White, where she met and married Dr. Robert J. Carabasi, then a staff physician at the Temple Veterans Hospital.
The Carabasis began taking in foster children and youngsters who had no place else to go. Oftentimes, the couple would get just a few minutes notice that a child would be arriving at their home.
“They took in several foster children from various places,” said longtime friend Barbara Wendland. “One time, they learned that a foreign student from Mary Hardin-Baylor needed help. They took it upon themselves to help her, and they remained in contact all these years.”
Other foster children have remained in touch with the Carabasis, she added.
Carla Stanley, who was a fellow volunteer at the CAC, agreed. “Children were in her heart. She wanted all children to be exposed to all good things.”
Her first major volunteer effort was in the creation and sustaining of a day care center for working parents begun in the mid-1950s — Saulsbury Day Care Center (later renamed Saulsbury/Jean Wilson Day Care Center in 2001). She recruited other volunteers who regularly supported the professional staff and spearheaded fundraising efforts.
Beginning in 1975, she launched a traveling arts-in-the-schools program, part of the CAC’s arts education program. She and a covey of other volunteers loaded supplies in what they called “the Magic Blue Bus” and traveled to area schools.
The women conducted pioneer-themed sessions, teaching children to churn butter, bake bread and spin wool. When the CAC’s building was completed in 1978, the Blue Bus was dispatched to the vehicular heaven, while Carabasi’s involvement in children’s arts education expanded.
She was able to combine her love of the visual arts with children by designing gallery tours of the CAC’s exhibits geared for young learners. The CAC’s Carabasi Gallery is named in the Carabasis’ honor.
In 2002, the Contemporaries, the CAC’s service and fund-raising organization, awarded her its first lifetime achievement award to thank her for “being available to lend a hand for whatever was needed.”
Although slowed by advanced age, Carabasi remained active and engaged in the arts community well into her 90s.
Carabasi is survived by her husband and several nieces and nephews.
Services for Carabasi are pending with Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple.