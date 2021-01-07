As another wave of cold weather hits Central Texas, warming stations for Temple’s homeless population will open once more.
Temple Impact Church and the Temple Salvation Army both opened their stations Thursday night for homeless residents, and plan to stay open each night until at least Sunday. Both shelters not only provide a warm place on cold night to those without homes, but also provide dinner and breakfast to their clients who stay the night.
Roy Rhodes, pastor at the church, said the two organizations are currently only looking to Sunday for the stations to remain open. He said they might keep the shelters open if the weather stays cold.
Both of the shelters open every night that the temperature, when taking into account wind chill, is below freezing or below 35 degrees on wet nights.
Temperature lows for the next three days, without wind chill, are expected to be 31 degrees Friday night, 37 degrees Saturday and 30 degrees Sunday.
The church’s warming station is located at 306 E. Adams Ave., while the Salvation Army’s station is at 419 W. Ave. G.
Rhodes said the church had previously been having trouble getting volunteers to help run the shelter, though it still needs more. He asked those interested in volunteering at the station to email the church at impacttempletx@gmail.com.