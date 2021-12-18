BELTON — The Bell County Museum threw a holiday festival Saturday that highlighted three holidays: Christmas, Hanuk-kah and Diwali.
“Diwali is a Hindu festival of lights,” said Kayte Ricketts, education coordinator. “It celebrates the victory of light over darkness and good over evil.”
For their Diwali craftwork, the children made representations of oil lamps, which are commonly found in Hindu homes during the festival, she said.
Diwali ranges between mid-October to mid-November.
For Hanukkah, a Jewish holiday, the youngsters made working dreidels, or tops.
“In ancient times, they were used to teach children Hebrew,” Ricketts said. “Each symbol on the side of a dreidel is a different Hebrew word. In ancient times they would have more symbols.”
The dreidels are used in a game, and each symbol tells the players what do with the coins that are also part of the game.
The object is to get the most coins, she said.
“Every year during Hanukkah, Jewish children are still playing the game,” she said.
For the Christmas part of the festival, children were making gingerbread ornaments.
Haley Wasson of Belton watched as her two daughters, Carson, 6, and Parker, 4, made the Christmas ornaments.
“They did the Diwali oil lamps,” she said. “They loved it. They were real excited to come here this morning.”
Parker was vigorously coloring a gingerbread man.
“This is pretty typical for us this time of year,” her mother said.
The children selected colored puffballs to glue on their ornaments.
“Our tree has a lot of handmade ornaments this year,” their mom said. “I’ll take these and put them on the tree. They are excited that we get to learn about other cultures.”
The girls have learned about some of these at school, she said.
Nathan Mitt of Temple guided his three children — Abigail, 9, William, 7, and Lizzie, 5 — in making dreidels.
“They are probably going to play with these until the cows come home,” he said.
The children have been to activity days at the museum before, he said, but usually with their mother.
“They love it here,” he said. “They are home-schooled and they did a unit about holidays around the world. It didn’t include crafts, so they were able to come here … and really put some of this stuff into action, especially Diwali, because that was the one we hadn’t learned about.”
Michelle Pace of Harker Heights brought Olivia, 11, and Abby, 9, who were working on Diwali.
“No, I don’t think they knew about Diwali before,” she said. “They like art a lot. They are home-schooled and we do a lot of art work.”
It was their first time at the museum. They heard about the event on Facebook, she said.
Ricketts said the museum has an excellent new exhibit downstairs, which opened Dec. 14 and runs through June 10. It features World War II paintings, primarily of the South Pacific, created by Charles J. Miller, 1906-1994.