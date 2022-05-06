Local elections — including multimillion dollar bond propositions in the Temple and Belton school districts —will be decided today as residents throughout Central Texas flock to polling locations.
Voters across Texas will vote in their local municipal elections as well as for two state constitutional amendments.
Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., with voters able to cast their ballot at any countywide location in their home county.
To cast a ballot in Texas, voters will need one of seven approved forms of photo identification.
The seven forms of photo identification approved in Texas are a state driver’s license, a Texas election ID certificate, a Texas handgun license, a U.S. citizenship certificate with a photo, a U.S. military ID card with a photo, a Texas personal ID card and a U.S. passport.
Temple ISD bond
Temple Independent School District is asking voters to decide on a bond package for the second time after a similar one failed last year.
The package presented this year, for $164.8 million, is less than the $184.9 million presented last year after district officials worked with the community.
“We were asked to lower the package … and this is substantially lower than the last one, and the last one failed by a couple of votes,” Bobby Ott, Temple ISD superintendent said. “So I’m hoping that the community will see once again that we’ve responded.”
The bond package, if approved, would help fund more than 20 projects across key areas such as growth, aging facilities and safety and security.
Funding for a new elementary school, with a proposed cost of $38.2 million, is proposed in the bond for southeast Temple.
District officials said the new bond package would raise resident’s tax rate by nearly 3 cents per $100 of taxable value.
For homeowners with a house worth $200,000, this would mean a $35.40 increase in annual property taxes. This is a $214.60 decrease from what annual taxes would have been for the same home under last year’s bond proposal.
Belton ISD bond
Belton ISD will also pursue a large bond package this year, which totals $173.8 million, to fund its expansion.
The package, which is divided into two propositions, includes the $168.8 million Proposition A. The proposition would fund projects such as two new elementary schools, campus upgrades and land acquisition.
Included in the 13 Proposition A projects is $40.1 million and $43.6 million for two new elementary schools in the district.
Proposition B in the package would be for $5 million and go towards technology devices and equipment.
District officials said the bond package would not come with an increase in property taxes, but the taxes could rise up to 24% due to increase home valuations.
The Bell County Republican Party executive committee has opposed the Belton bond package, having unanimously approved a resolution earlier this month. Included in the resolution were 16 bases for opposition, including items that alluded to Belton ISD’s desire to purchase more land, the scope of certain projects and the projected tax and debt burdens.
Local chamber of commerce officials have supported both the Temple and Belton school measures.
Contested Belton ISD races
In addition to the bond, voters in Belton ISD will also get to vote in two contested school board trustee races for Area 1 and Area 5.
The Area 1 election will see incumbent Jeff Norwood, the current school board president, face off against challengers Dwayne Gossett, a former mayor of Morgan’s Point Resort, and Dave Choquette, a Moffat area resident.
The Area 5 race will have incumbent Manuel Alcozer, the board’s secretary, face challenger Brandon Hall, who ran an unsuccessful Republican primary challenge against state Rep. Hugh Shine, R-Temple, in 2018.
Temple Bioscience District
The Temple Health & Bioscience District also has a contested race this year, with three seats on its board of directors up for grabs.
Challenger Suzette Henry will face off against incumbents Thomas Baird, Gregg Strasburger and John Kiella.
Temple College
Another contested race is for one of three Temple College trustee seats, where four members competing for the most votes.
Incumbents Bob Browder, J. Harry Adams and Andrejs-Avotins will face challenger Mark Durham.
Constitutional amendments
Texas has two constitutional amendments on the ballot this year, both regarding property taxes.
Proposition 1 would limit the total ad valorem taxes imposed by school districts on the elderly and disabled.
Proposition 2 would increase the homestead exemption for school district property taxes from $25,000 to $40,000.
Salado ISD
Salado ISD has three seats up for grabs on its board of trustees, with one unexpired seat that has two years left.
The two candidates running for the unexpired term are Christi Carlson and Chris Diem.
Five candidates for the two seats with full terms include incumbent Amy McLane and challengers Sam Dowdy Jr., Rick Marruffo, Jim Reed and Marlon Reed.
Salado Public Library District
The Salado Public Library District trustee race is contested, with incumbent Nancy Mackey, the district’s treasurer, facing challengers Susan Starnes and Theresa Howard for two at-large seats.
Troy ISD
Troy ISD will have a contested race for two seats on its school board, with incumbents Bill Negron and Jon Gersbach facing challengers Jeffery Ware, Linda Pittman and Melissa Mensch.
Rogers
Rogers City Council has three open council seats this year with incumbents Stroud, Jeff Watson and Doyle R. Harris facing challengers Sharon Watkins, Thomas Williams, Della Lashbrook, David Lee and Courtney Watson.
The city has also called for a $2 million bond election to fund needed road and underground work.
Rogers ISD
Rogers ISD has three open board of trustees seats this year with incumbent Trey Richter facing challengers Rachelle Alexander, Chad Green, Moody Glasgow, Sara Fuchs and Eric Landeros.
Little River-Academy
The Little River-Academy City Council has three open seats with incumbents Paul Williams, Russell Nelson and Jack Bennett facing challenger Brandon Adkinson.
Academy ISD
Academy ISD has three open school board seats with incumbents Adam Fossett, Jason Lambert and Jason Martinez face challengers Amy Adcock and Joseph Lewis.
Cameron ISD
Cameron ISD voters will decide on a $15.9 million bond election that would raise residents’ tax rate by 2.5 cents.
Bartlett ISD
Bartlett ISD voters will cast their ballots on a $20 million bond for school facilities, buses and other vehicles.
Rockdale ISD
Rockdale ISD has two candidates, Lindsey Lillard and Braden Byrd, for its open Place 5 school board seat.
Rockdale
In Rockdale’s mayoral race, Mayor John E. King will face challenger Brett Boren.
Rockdale City Councilman Michelle Larkin, who represents the East Ward, will face challenger Esmeralda Ruelas-Olivares. For the city’s West Ward, Councilman Braden Wallis will face challenger Kyle Walker.
Thorndale
Thorndale will have a contested race for its City Council, with incumbents Wayne Green, Steven Zuehlke and Marla Davis facing off against challenger Allen Hejl for three seats.