Bell County has lost two members of the Greatest Generation — including a local veteran who survived the Pearl Harbor attack.
J.C. Alston, 98, who was on board the USS California when the Japanese attacked Hawaii on Dec. 7, 1941, died Wednesday at his Troy home, according to his obituary.
World War II veteran Jose “Joe” Flores Jr., 102, a longtime business owner, died Oct. 13 at his Temple home. His funeral will be today.
Alston was one of the oldest members at American Legion Post No. 133, 1300 S. 25th St. in Temple, commander John Potts said.
“The community lost a historian,” Potts said Friday. “He could tell stories all day. If you ever met J.C., you could learn a lot.”
Alston, a native of Cone, joined the Navy at age 18, assigned as a gunner’s mate on the USS California. His ship was struck by bombs during the Pearl Harbor attack, and Alston lost 50 friends, Potts said.
The attack would catapult the United States into World War II.
In 2018, Alston recounted the Pearl Harbor attack during an interview with the Telegram.
Alston said he was on watch when he heard the first explosion, just minutes before his shift was set to end.
“I had the 4 to 8 watch,” Alston told the Telegram. “I was fixing to get relieved and go eat breakfast when it started.”
Alston and other crewmates were ordered to battle stations.
“We’d no more than got there when we caught a couple of torpedoes and a bomb and we were sinking, so we had to abandon ship,” Alston said.
Crew members swam to shore as the ship sank, where it lodged in the mud at the bottom of the harbor. The ship was later salvaged and eventually departed for the Western Pacific. Alston was on board as it headed to Palau.
Alston said the California was struck by a kamikaze pilot during the invasion of Lingayen Gulf in the Philippines in 1945. One pilot was shot down, two more missed their mark, but the fourth hit its target.
“The last one hit us, all but down on the third deck … took out a gun mount and killed nine people,” Alston said. “And of course, it set the ship on fire, but we put it out.”
Alston and crewmates on the California headed toward Japan, battling waves of bombers.
A Japanese surrender was eminent after the U.S. dropped atomic bombs on Hiroshima on Aug. 6, 1945, and on Nagasaki three days later.
“They reminded us every day that if the Japanese were sending a plane out to surrender, it would be painted green with a white cross on it — do not shoot — and they told us every day about that for three days,” Alston recounted. “And here come the plane.”
Alston’s presence at the Temple American Legion Post captivated others, Potts said.
“When he walked into the American Legion, everybody just stopped,” Potts said. “They would be in awe and talk to him. … It was an honor to see him come through the door.”
In recent years, Alston was honored with a drive-by birthday parade, during which he received U.S. and Texas flags from Potts and state Rep. Hugh Shine, R-Temple.
Potts said Altson shared his military stories with many, including a student who once interviewed him for an hour for a school project.
“He just touched everybody’s heart,” Potts said.
A visitation for Alston will be 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at Crotty Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Belton. Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday at First Baptist Church of Troy with Mike McMurtry officiating. A military burial, with Masonic honors, will follow at Roberts Cemetery in Troy.
Following the Navy, Alston worked as a civil servant at the Veterans Administration hospital in Temple before his retirement. He was a longtime member of First Baptist Church of Troy.
Memorials may be made to the Admiral Nimitz Foundation, 328 E. Main St., Fredericksburg TX 78624 in memory of J.C. Alston.
Joe Flores
Two years ago, “Papa Joe” Flores celebrated becoming a centenarian as birthday parties were held by family and the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 1820, 3302 Airport Road.
“It’s just another year I guess,” Flores told the Telegram in 2019. “I just (live) day by day, I don’t think about nothing else. I may live tomorrow or I may go tomorrow, I don’t know.”
Flores, born in Temple on Sept. 9, 1919, jointed the military as a communications worker, baker and cook in 1941. He served through the end of World War II until 1946.
Flores returned to Temple after the war, and opened two dry cleaning business and a bar, Pop a Top. As the approached 100 years old, Flores was still tending bar at least two days a week, he said in 2019.
Son-in-law Steve Castillo said Flores remembers much of how Temple grew over the last 100 years.
“He is a historian of how Temple has changed,” Castillo said. “He still remembers buildings that used to be here that are no longer here, along with what street they were on.”
VFW Post Commander Jimmy Douglas said members at the post showed respect to Flores.
“He is one of our few World War II vets that are still around, so we tend to show that kind of respect to our members for those events when we have them,” Douglas previously said.
Services for Flores will be at 10 a.m. today at Young’s Daughters Funeral Home and Bereavement Center in Temple. Burial will follow at the city’s Hillcrest Cemetery. A reception will be held at VFW Post No 1820.
When asked the secret to his long life, Flores laughed and said, “rum and Coke.”