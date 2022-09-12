Temple Independent School District trustees voted to lower the tax rate by 1.5 cents during a meeting Monday evening.
This move marked the fifth straight year that the Temple ISD school board lowered the district’s tax rate — a figure that is now at its lowest level since the 2010 tax year.
“The board set the new tax rate at $1.2203 (per $100 of taxable value) for the upcoming school year with $0.9105 designated for the purpose of maintenance and operations and $0.3098 designated for the purpose of payment of debt service,” Temple ISD spokesman Jon Wallin said in a news release. “The total no new revenue rate is $1.026556.”
Administration listed several key factors that influenced their ability to lower the tax rate once again: having sold $100 million of the $164.8 million in 2022 bonds, operating at 6.4 cents under the state-allowed cap for maintenance and operations, refinancing bonds to lower debt service costs, and ever-increasing property values within district boundaries.
“Temple ISD has and continues to manage taxpayer dollars with the utmost thoughtfulness and diligence,” Temple ISD Superintendent Bobby Ott said. “Through strategic planning of bond refinancing, and only selling a portion of the 2022 bonds that are needed at this time, we were able to deliver an overall tax rate that is lower than last year.”
He thanked the finance team — which was recently awarded the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting from the Government Finance Officers Association for a second consecutive year — for their fiscal responsibility along the way.
“One of the top concerns of community members, when you’re going for a bond, is that the tax rate is going to go up and that’s very reasonable,” Ott, a fifth-year superintendent, said. “We had a successful bond election on May 7. To come 30 to 60 days later and drop the total tax rate really speaks really well to financial management.”
Temple ISD school board President Dan Posey shared Ott’s enthusiasm.
“We are grateful to the Temple community for your support of the 2022 bond and we are committed to being good stewards of their investment in our schools,” he said. “TISD has lowered the tax rate over 18 cents in the last five years through responsible fiscal planning.”