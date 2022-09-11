BELTON — The American Cutting Horse Association Extravaganza gave out a lot of circuit awards and prizes Saturday and Sunday at the Equine/Livestock Complex of the Bell County Expo Center.
On Sunday afternoon, the youth contestants put on a special riding tribute to commemorate 9/11. There was a large cake decorated like the American flag, said Cary Sims, show secretary.
About 120 riders competed Saturday and about 90 Sunday, she said.
Constantine Caloudas of Brenham won the circuit in the open class and in the 5- and 6-year-old open class. His son, Dylan, got the horses ready to show, he said, and Dylan’s girlfriend, Arwen Bac, won the youth circuit.
“So we had a pretty good week,” he said.
Caloudas has been training cutting horses for the public for 35 years, he said. He brought seven customer-owned horses to the show.
He rides just about every weekend, he said.
“When we’re not at shows on the weekend, we’re at home training the young horses,” he said. “I own a big ranch and have a lot of cattle, so I try to stay in Texas. Most of our shows are in Fort Worth.”
When the horse and rider are cutting a cow out of the herd, he said, the rider keeps a loose rein and the horse does 90% of the work. The rider can help the horse by using his feet.
“It takes two years to train them, because they have to learn how to read a cow, on their own,” he said.
Riding cutting horses is a family-oriented sport, he said, with classes from very young to people 70 and 80 years old.
“It’s a very close family,” he said. “Everybody knows everybody.”
Arwen Bac is a freshman at Blinn College in Brenham. She’s majoring in agricultural science and plans on becoming an equine veterinarian.
She’s had her gelding, Smart Looking Choice, less than a year and has been riding cutting horses only since January.
“I used to do reining and stock horse showing,” she said. “I got tired of that. I found cutting and I said I’m going to try it.
“I love the cows,” she said. “I love that it’s never the same thing. I love to work a lot, so it’s the perfect field for me.”
She likes to think she and her horse get along well, she said.
“I took a chance on him when I bought him, because he was a green horse,” she said. “He still is, but he’s very fast.”
Richard Sims of Kenney wasn’t competing, but said he trained cutting horses for 40 years.
“I’ve started many a person — kids and adults, too,” he said.
He’s worked with them in cutting, general riding and horse care, he said.
Riding cutting horses is “up there with the ultimate family sports,” he said. Often there will be three generations in the same show.
“It has everything to do with the cowboy way,” he said. “There’s something about a child getting on an animal that big — and to get him to go where they want to go — that gives them tremendous esteem.”