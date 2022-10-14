A Temple nonprofit organization will hold the fourth annual Jenna Scott & Michael Swearingin 5K Memorial on Saturday,
The event, held by Priceless Beginnings, will begin at 8:30 a.m. on Pepper Creek Trail in West Temple.
All proceeds go to help children, families, and their pets affected by domestic violence.
This year Priceless Beginnings started Jax’s Fund to aid pet owners wanting to leave an abusive relationship. The fund will provide accommodations for pets while the families suffering from abuse receive help.
“We’re a domestic violence organization,” organization treasurer Kaye Cathey previously told the Telegram. “We help children go to camp to enrich their lives. We help families get out of bad situations. Sometimes they won’t leave if they have a pet. We’ve added this portion ... so that we will have funds in case they need someone to take care of their pets while they transition.”
Priceless Beginnings was created to honor the memories of Jenna Scott and Michael Swearingin, who were slain on Jan. 3, 2019. Swearingin, a friend of Scott, was helping her leave an abusive relationship at the time of their death by capital murder suspect Cedric Marks, who remains in custody at the Bell County Jail awaiting trial.
“We started it just a few months after they were murdered,” Cathey said. “We’ve helped countless women and children get to safe places.”
Cathey said the organization had helped hundreds of people since its establishment and about 70 in 2022.
“Without your generous support we would not be able to do this,” the organization said.