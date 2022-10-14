Out of the starting gate

Participants take off from the starting line Saturday morning at the second Jenna Scott and Michael Swearingin Memorial 5K at Pepper Creek Trail in Temple. Organized by Priceless Beginnings, the race raised money to enable children who are victims of domestic violence to attend a camp.

 Nan Dickson/Special to the Telegram

A Temple nonprofit organization will hold the fourth annual Jenna Scott & Michael Swearingin 5K Memorial on Saturday,